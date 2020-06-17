All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

58 Caine Ave

58 Caine Avenue · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

58 Caine Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112
Oceanview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 58 Caine Ave · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
garage
EPIC REA/AZARI PM -Spacious 3BR 2BA House w/Backyard & Pking in San Francisco - ____________________________________________________________________________________
* For rent by : www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com
____________________________________________________________________________________

****AVAILABLE NOW*****

This gorgeous single family house is located in the very desirable Ingleside neighborhood.This home offers a large kitchen with granite counter-tops and quality stainless-steel appliances.The eating area opening to the patio and backyard completes the kitchen . Three bedrooms, two bathrooms .Hardwood floors in the kitchen, living room and dining room warms up the space .The main level features a spacious Living room separated by lovely glass french doors from the dining room.

* Property Highlights:
- 3 Bed/2 Bath
- Large Kitchen w/Dark Granite Counter Tops and stainless-steel appliances
- Rich, Maple Cabinetry in Kitchen
- Wood Flooring in Kitchen and living room
- Tile in Bathrooms
- Wall-to-wall Carpeting in the bedrooms
- speacouse patio and backyard
- Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer
-Parking available in garage

* OTHER DETAILS:
- Pets:No
- Smoking: No
- PARKING: YES

- Rent: $4,500
- Security Deposit: $4,500
- Application fee: $45

For further information and to schedule a viewing, contact:

Marketing @ Azaripm.com

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prospective tenants should view properties prior to entering into agreements for lease or rent.

We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Caine Ave have any available units?
58 Caine Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Caine Ave have?
Some of 58 Caine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Caine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
58 Caine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Caine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 58 Caine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 58 Caine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 58 Caine Ave does offer parking.
Does 58 Caine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Caine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Caine Ave have a pool?
No, 58 Caine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 58 Caine Ave have accessible units?
No, 58 Caine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Caine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Caine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
