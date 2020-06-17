58 Caine Ave

Amenities

EPIC REA/AZARI PM -Spacious 3BR 2BA House w/Backyard & Pking in San Francisco - ____________________________________________________________________________________

* For rent by : www.Epicrea.com

* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

____________________________________________________________________________________



****AVAILABLE NOW*****



This gorgeous single family house is located in the very desirable Ingleside neighborhood.This home offers a large kitchen with granite counter-tops and quality stainless-steel appliances.The eating area opening to the patio and backyard completes the kitchen . Three bedrooms, two bathrooms .Hardwood floors in the kitchen, living room and dining room warms up the space .The main level features a spacious Living room separated by lovely glass french doors from the dining room.



* Property Highlights:

- 3 Bed/2 Bath

- Large Kitchen w/Dark Granite Counter Tops and stainless-steel appliances

- Rich, Maple Cabinetry in Kitchen

- Wood Flooring in Kitchen and living room

- Tile in Bathrooms

- Wall-to-wall Carpeting in the bedrooms

- speacouse patio and backyard

- Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer

-Parking available in garage



* OTHER DETAILS:

- Pets:No

- Smoking: No

- PARKING: YES



- Rent: $4,500

- Security Deposit: $4,500

- Application fee: $45



For further information and to schedule a viewing, contact:



Marketing @ Azaripm.com



No Pets Allowed



