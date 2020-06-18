All apartments in San Francisco
565 Geary Street

565 Geary Street · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

565 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Find your new home at 565 Geary St. The location in San Francisco's 94102 area has much to offer its residents. The professional leasing team is ready and waiting for you to come for a visit. This community offers a blend of convenience and comfort like high-speed internet access, convenient on-site parking options, great restaurants, bars, and shopping. Only 3 blocks away from Union Square and about a 15 minute walk to Westfield Mall. Walk Score of 97 out of 100. Transit Score of 100 out of 100. Apartment Amenities: Utilities: ONLY Gas Included. Water, Trash, and Electricity Not Included. Cable Ready Gas Range Refinished Hardwood Floors Stainless Steal Refrigerator. (Not in image) Cats allowed (additional deposit required) Laundry onsite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Geary Street have any available units?
565 Geary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 Geary Street have?
Some of 565 Geary Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Geary Street currently offering any rent specials?
565 Geary Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Geary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 Geary Street is pet friendly.
Does 565 Geary Street offer parking?
Yes, 565 Geary Street does offer parking.
Does 565 Geary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Geary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Geary Street have a pool?
No, 565 Geary Street does not have a pool.
Does 565 Geary Street have accessible units?
No, 565 Geary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Geary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 Geary Street does not have units with dishwashers.
