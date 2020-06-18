565 Geary Street

Amenities

Find your new home at 565 Geary St. The location in San Francisco's 94102 area has much to offer its residents. The professional leasing team is ready and waiting for you to come for a visit. This community offers a blend of convenience and comfort like high-speed internet access, convenient on-site parking options, great restaurants, bars, and shopping. Only 3 blocks away from Union Square and about a 15 minute walk to Westfield Mall. Walk Score of 97 out of 100. Transit Score of 100 out of 100. Apartment Amenities: Utilities: ONLY Gas Included. Water, Trash, and Electricity Not Included. Cable Ready Gas Range Refinished Hardwood Floors Stainless Steal Refrigerator. (Not in image) Cats allowed (additional deposit required) Laundry onsite