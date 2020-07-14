All apartments in San Francisco
563 WEBSTER Apartments

563 Webster Street · (415) 964-4686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

563 Webster Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 563 WEBSTER Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
online portal
Alamo Square and its eponymous park are a photographer’s dream. Victorian “Painted Ladies,” city skyline backdrop and quaint laneways are camera catnip. Thanks to Divisadero’s all-star lineup of restaurants, shops and bars, this historic neighborhood is a Walk Score rock star.

Located between Alamo Square and Hayes Valley, this beautiful bay window building is at the intersection of classic San Francisco charm and 21st century amenities. Bright and airy floor plan, flawless hardwood floors, and updated kitchens are just a few of the perks.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs max

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 WEBSTER Apartments have any available units?
563 WEBSTER Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 563 WEBSTER Apartments have?
Some of 563 WEBSTER Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 563 WEBSTER Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
563 WEBSTER Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 WEBSTER Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 563 WEBSTER Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 563 WEBSTER Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 563 WEBSTER Apartments offers parking.
Does 563 WEBSTER Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 563 WEBSTER Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 WEBSTER Apartments have a pool?
No, 563 WEBSTER Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 563 WEBSTER Apartments have accessible units?
No, 563 WEBSTER Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 563 WEBSTER Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 563 WEBSTER Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

