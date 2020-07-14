563 WEBSTER Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access online portal

Alamo Square and its eponymous park are a photographer’s dream. Victorian “Painted Ladies,” city skyline backdrop and quaint laneways are camera catnip. Thanks to Divisadero’s all-star lineup of restaurants, shops and bars, this historic neighborhood is a Walk Score rock star.



Located between Alamo Square and Hayes Valley, this beautiful bay window building is at the intersection of classic San Francisco charm and 21st century amenities. Bright and airy floor plan, flawless hardwood floors, and updated kitchens are just a few of the perks.



