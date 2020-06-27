All apartments in San Francisco
563 Minna St APT 2, San Francisco, CA 94103

Location

563 Minna Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef2582cf4b37c7afd164bd8 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

Modern one bedroom one full bathroom plus extra room with toilet in the heart of trendy SoMa. The flat was recently remodeled with contemporary finishes. Relax in the heart of the City, where convenience meets comfort.

The flat is located within walking distance to Moscone Center, the SF Museum of Modern Art, Yerba Buena Gardens & Center for the Arts, the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero and Giant's Stadium.

Nearby shopping and entertainment includes Union Square, the Westfield Mall and the Metreon, which includes a large cineplex.

The flat also enjoys lively nightlife, with many clubs, bars and restaurants. SoMa is also very conveniently located to the Bay Bridge.

The open floor plan features a large, combined kitchen, living room and dining room. The Chef's kitchen features contemporary finishes. The bedroom with large king size bed adjoins a large terrace, perfect for reading or relaxing after a long day. The living room has a leather sofa that pulls out to a queen sized bed for visiting guests.

Washer and dryer inside the apartment and plenty of storage space.

Parking garage for one car in the same building included with the rental.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: South of Market (SOMA) is a large neighborhood, spanning from the Embarcadero to Eleventh Street, between Market and Townsend Streets. The neighborhood is home to technology/Internet companies, swanky nightspots, hotels, art spaces, loft apartments and furniture showrooms. The neighborhood has experienced rapid development and change over the past few decades.

Most of the action in SoMa can be found in three general areas: by South Park and the Giants baseball stadium (around 3rd & Townsend Streets), around the SF MoMa and Yerba Buena gardens (around 4th & Howard Streets), and in the nightclub district around Eleventh & Folsom Streets.

The area around Market and

(RLNE5885734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

