563 Minna St APT 2, San Francisco, CA 94103

Modern one bedroom one full bathroom plus extra room with toilet in the heart of trendy SoMa. The flat was recently remodeled with contemporary finishes. Relax in the heart of the City, where convenience meets comfort.



The flat is located within walking distance to Moscone Center, the SF Museum of Modern Art, Yerba Buena Gardens & Center for the Arts, the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero and Giant's Stadium.



Nearby shopping and entertainment includes Union Square, the Westfield Mall and the Metreon, which includes a large cineplex.



The flat also enjoys lively nightlife, with many clubs, bars and restaurants. SoMa is also very conveniently located to the Bay Bridge.



The open floor plan features a large, combined kitchen, living room and dining room. The Chef's kitchen features contemporary finishes. The bedroom with large king size bed adjoins a large terrace, perfect for reading or relaxing after a long day. The living room has a leather sofa that pulls out to a queen sized bed for visiting guests.



Washer and dryer inside the apartment and plenty of storage space.



Parking garage for one car in the same building included with the rental.



LOCATION DESCRIPTION



Neighborhood: South of Market (SOMA) is a large neighborhood, spanning from the Embarcadero to Eleventh Street, between Market and Townsend Streets. The neighborhood is home to technology/Internet companies, swanky nightspots, hotels, art spaces, loft apartments and furniture showrooms. The neighborhood has experienced rapid development and change over the past few decades.



Most of the action in SoMa can be found in three general areas: by South Park and the Giants baseball stadium (around 3rd & Townsend Streets), around the SF MoMa and Yerba Buena gardens (around 4th & Howard Streets), and in the nightclub district around Eleventh & Folsom Streets.



