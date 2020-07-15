555 Fulton Street #319

Amenities

Special promotion: FREE first month rent if lease starts by 08/01/2020. Be the first occupant of a brand new 1 bedroom in the newly-finished 555 Fulton, located in the heart of Hayes Valley. Steps from your front door is anything you could possibly want from city living: trendy restaurants and bars, one-of-a kind boutiques, green spaces, and the heart of San Franciscos performing arts scene. With a 92 walk score, 96 bike score, and 100 ride score everything is within reach! This sun-filled North-East facing, third-floor, corner unit with city views features high-end touches like stainless steel Bosch appliances, modern cabinetry, sleek lines, hardwood floors, and an in-unit washer dryer. This is the perfect sanctuary in the heart of San Francisco. Building amenities &;; services include: · Private meeting space · Bike workstation · Rooftop terrace · Dog park · Three elevators · Front Desk Service 24/7 · Security Fob for entry and elevators · Packages Room Unit features: · Corner Unit · Appliances includes Bosche Stove Cooktop, Hood, Bosche Refrigerator/Freezer, and Bosche Dishwasher · Rain shower head with modern design tub with shower glass panel. · In-Unit stackable electric Washer/Dryer Rental terms: · Lease Term: One year lease · Security deposit: One month rent · Pet policy: No pets · Landlord pays HOA including water, trash, front desk services, and common area maintenance Email for questions and showing: lynn@yourhomesf.com DRE#01960486