555 Fulton Street #319

Location

555 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
Special promotion: FREE first month rent if lease starts by 08/01/2020. Be the first occupant of a brand new 1 bedroom in the newly-finished 555 Fulton, located in the heart of Hayes Valley. Steps from your front door is anything you could possibly want from city living: trendy restaurants and bars, one-of-a kind boutiques, green spaces, and the heart of San Franciscos performing arts scene. With a 92 walk score, 96 bike score, and 100 ride score everything is within reach! This sun-filled North-East facing, third-floor, corner unit with city views features high-end touches like stainless steel Bosch appliances, modern cabinetry, sleek lines, hardwood floors, and an in-unit washer dryer. This is the perfect sanctuary in the heart of San Francisco. Building amenities &amp;;; services include: &middot; Private meeting space &middot; Bike workstation &middot; Rooftop terrace &middot; Dog park &middot; Three elevators &middot; Front Desk Service 24/7 &middot; Security Fob for entry and elevators &middot; Packages Room Unit features: &middot; Corner Unit &middot; Appliances includes Bosche Stove Cooktop, Hood, Bosche Refrigerator/Freezer, and Bosche Dishwasher &middot; Rain shower head with modern design tub with shower glass panel. &middot; In-Unit stackable electric Washer/Dryer Rental terms: &middot; Lease Term: One year lease &middot; Security deposit: One month rent &middot; Pet policy: No pets &middot; Landlord pays HOA including water, trash, front desk services, and common area maintenance Email for questions and showing: lynn@yourhomesf.com DRE#01960486

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Fulton Street #319 have any available units?
555 Fulton Street #319 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Fulton Street #319 have?
Some of 555 Fulton Street #319's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Fulton Street #319 currently offering any rent specials?
555 Fulton Street #319 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Fulton Street #319 pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Fulton Street #319 is pet friendly.
Does 555 Fulton Street #319 offer parking?
No, 555 Fulton Street #319 does not offer parking.
Does 555 Fulton Street #319 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Fulton Street #319 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Fulton Street #319 have a pool?
No, 555 Fulton Street #319 does not have a pool.
Does 555 Fulton Street #319 have accessible units?
No, 555 Fulton Street #319 does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Fulton Street #319 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Fulton Street #319 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

