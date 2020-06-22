All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
555 Fulton Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:11 AM

555 Fulton Street

555 Fulton Street · (415) 660-9955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
Be the first occupant of a brand new 1 bedroom in the newly-finished 555 Fulton, located in the heart of Hayes Valley. Steps from your front door is anything you could possibly want from city living: trendy restaurants and bars, one-of-a kind boutiques, green spaces, and the heart of San Francisco's performing arts scene. With a 92 walk score, 96 bike score, and 100 ride score everything is within reach! This sun-filled North-East facing, third-floor, corner unit with city views features high-end touches like stainless steel Bosch appliances, modern cabinetry, sleek lines, hardwood floors, and an in-unit washer dryer. This is the perfect sanctuary in the heart of San Francisco. Building amenities & services include private meeting space, bike workstation, rooftop terrace, dog park, elevators, front Desk Service 24/7, and package room. Rental Terms: One year lease. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Fulton Street have any available units?
555 Fulton Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Fulton Street have?
Some of 555 Fulton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
555 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 555 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 555 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 555 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Fulton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 555 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 555 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 555 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
