555 Fulton Street

Be the first occupant of a brand new 1 bedroom in the newly-finished 555 Fulton, located in the heart of Hayes Valley. Steps from your front door is anything you could possibly want from city living: trendy restaurants and bars, one-of-a kind boutiques, green spaces, and the heart of San Francisco's performing arts scene. With a 92 walk score, 96 bike score, and 100 ride score everything is within reach! This sun-filled North-East facing, third-floor, corner unit with city views features high-end touches like stainless steel Bosch appliances, modern cabinetry, sleek lines, hardwood floors, and an in-unit washer dryer. This is the perfect sanctuary in the heart of San Francisco. Building amenities & services include private meeting space, bike workstation, rooftop terrace, dog park, elevators, front Desk Service 24/7, and package room. Rental Terms: One year lease. Available now.