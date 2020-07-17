All apartments in San Francisco
55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110

55 Lapidge Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Lapidge Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
tennis court
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef2513bf4b37c7afd164bb5 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
Located on a quiet, one-way, one block long street in the heart of the Mission you will find this furnished large one bedroom Victorian flat with office space. Features lot of Victorian charm from the original soft wood floors to the 11ft tall ceilings. This apartment has spacious rooms with natural lighting from 7 foot windows. Large front living room that leads through a nice Victorian pocket door to a very spacious bedroom. The bedroom has a huge custom closet along the front wall to organize your wardrobe. The back of the property has a large and fully equipped kitchen, including a wine refrigerator, and walk in pantry. Off the kitchen you will find a bonus office room and a bathroom with a tub and lots of storage. From the back you can access a private deck and shared garden.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION
Neighborhood: The Mission. The Mission is perhaps the trendiest diverse neighborhood of San Francisco. It is a mix of families whom have lived in the Mission for years, tech employees, hipsters, and artists. This neighborhood gives you a friendly and interesting view to a true cross section of the city. Within a block or two you will find incredibly popular bars like Trick Bar, great artisan restaurants like Salumeria, Flour and Water, Sasaki, True Laurel. Brew pubs and neighborhood bars like Southern Pacific Brewery, Shotwells, The Homestead, the Ritespot. Make sure and check out the famous Tartine Bakery, only a block and a half away!

Within blocks of this property you can find miniature golf, bowling (Mission Bowl), tennis courts (Dolores Park) and two movie theaters (Alamo Drafthouse and the Roxie). Also on this block is a great masseuse.

Of course you are in the Mission, so you will find a large selection of restaurants serving authentic Mexican, Ecuadorian and Guatemalan at low prices.
San Jalisco, 20th St and South Van Ness
Taqueria Can

(RLNE5885626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have any available units?
55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have?
Some of 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 currently offering any rent specials?
55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 pet-friendly?
No, 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offer parking?
Yes, 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offers parking.
Does 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have a pool?
No, 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have a pool.
Does 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have accessible units?
No, 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

