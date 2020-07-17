55 Lapidge St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room tennis court

Located on a quiet, one-way, one block long street in the heart of the Mission you will find this furnished large one bedroom Victorian flat with office space. Features lot of Victorian charm from the original soft wood floors to the 11ft tall ceilings. This apartment has spacious rooms with natural lighting from 7 foot windows. Large front living room that leads through a nice Victorian pocket door to a very spacious bedroom. The bedroom has a huge custom closet along the front wall to organize your wardrobe. The back of the property has a large and fully equipped kitchen, including a wine refrigerator, and walk in pantry. Off the kitchen you will find a bonus office room and a bathroom with a tub and lots of storage. From the back you can access a private deck and shared garden.



LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: The Mission. The Mission is perhaps the trendiest diverse neighborhood of San Francisco. It is a mix of families whom have lived in the Mission for years, tech employees, hipsters, and artists. This neighborhood gives you a friendly and interesting view to a true cross section of the city. Within a block or two you will find incredibly popular bars like Trick Bar, great artisan restaurants like Salumeria, Flour and Water, Sasaki, True Laurel. Brew pubs and neighborhood bars like Southern Pacific Brewery, Shotwells, The Homestead, the Ritespot. Make sure and check out the famous Tartine Bakery, only a block and a half away!



Within blocks of this property you can find miniature golf, bowling (Mission Bowl), tennis courts (Dolores Park) and two movie theaters (Alamo Drafthouse and the Roxie). Also on this block is a great masseuse.



Of course you are in the Mission, so you will find a large selection of restaurants serving authentic Mexican, Ecuadorian and Guatemalan at low prices.

San Jalisco, 20th St and South Van Ness

Taqueria Can



