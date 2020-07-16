All apartments in San Francisco
547 Union Street
547 Union Street

547 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

547 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 547 Union Street have any available units?
547 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 547 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
547 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 547 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 547 Union Street offer parking?
No, 547 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 547 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Union Street have a pool?
No, 547 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 547 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 547 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 547 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 547 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

