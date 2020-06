Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice studio in the heart of the Mission!Steps to Tartine, Dolores park, Bi-rite, many restaurants and bars, 16th St BART, Valencia shops, MUNI lines to the rest of the city. It is also near multiple tech shuttle stops and an easy bike ride to Cal Train.The building is quiet and clean. Coin-operated laundry in building.Email or call for details and to setup a viewing. Updated photos to follow shortly.1 year lease$2500 security depositNo smoking