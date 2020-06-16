Amenities

470 Clementina St. #102 Available 07/01/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM- Newer Floors All Over-Nice one bedroom with a huge and awesome backyard - ____________________________________________________________________________________

AVAILABLE FROM 7/1/2020



* Description:



Nice one bedroom with a huge and awesome backyard



1BR, 1 bath, living/dining room combo w/ gas fireplace, hardwood floors, huge patio, modern kitchen w/ all SS appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets, laundry in the unit, deeded parking,

* Property Highlights:



-1 Beds/1 Ba

-living/dining room combo w/ gas fireplace,

- modern kitchen w/ all SS appliances

- granite countertops

- maple cabinets

- laundry in unit

- deeded parking



* OTHER DETAILS:

- Pets: Small Dogs

- Smoking: No



- Rent: $3,450

- Security Deposit: $3,450

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities that are included:Water & Garbage



***There is a MOVE-IN/MOVE-OUT FEES/DEPOSIT and restrictions as required by this community's Home Owner Association. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.***



