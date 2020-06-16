All apartments in San Francisco
470 Clementina St. #102

470 Clementina Street · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

470 Clementina Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 470 Clementina St. #102 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
470 Clementina St. #102 Available 07/01/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM- Newer Floors All Over-Nice one bedroom with a huge and awesome backyard - ____________________________________________________________________________________
* For rent www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Applications @ AzariPM.com
____________________________________________________________________________________

AVAILABLE FROM 7/1/2020

* Description:

Nice one bedroom with a huge and awesome backyard

1BR, 1 bath, living/dining room combo w/ gas fireplace, hardwood floors, huge patio, modern kitchen w/ all SS appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets, laundry in the unit, deeded parking,
* Property Highlights:

-1 Beds/1 Ba
-living/dining room combo w/ gas fireplace,
- modern kitchen w/ all SS appliances
- granite countertops
- maple cabinets
- laundry in unit
- deeded parking

* OTHER DETAILS:
- Pets: Small Dogs
- Smoking: No

- Rent: $3,450
- Security Deposit: $3,450
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities that are included:Water & Garbage

***There is a MOVE-IN/MOVE-OUT FEES/DEPOSIT and restrictions as required by this community's Home Owner Association. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.***

For further information contact:

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor/Luxury Leasing Agent
CalBRE #00805386
Marketing @ AzariPM.com

To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Applications @ AzariPM.com

______________________________________________________________________________________

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4827177)

