All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 451 Kansas St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
451 Kansas St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

451 Kansas St.

451 Kansas Street · (415) 447-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Potrero Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

451 Kansas Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 451 Kansas St. · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
internet access
yoga
Fully Furnished Serviced Apartment. Flexible Lease Terms. AMSI Furnished Select. The Potrero - This large 1 bedroom 1 bath at "The Potrero" is Potrero Hill's most modern condo community. The fully furnished, open and spacious floor plan has modern conveniences including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, WiFi, cable TV, local phone and housekeeping service every other week. This condo also includes a large private patio and 1 car parking.

The Potrero is a well-designed condo building that sits above Whole Foods Market. Other building amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center with a yoga and Pilates studio and landscaped garden courtyards. Potrero Hill is one of San Francisco's warmest neighborhoods, located in the city's "sun belt".

You are within a 10 minute walk of the fabulous restaurants along 18th Street in Potrero and only a 20 minute walk to Dogpatch. Easy access to the financial district and public transportation.

Bi-monthly maid service included.

Minimums/Terms/Rates
All rates are as accurate as possible, but your final rate must be confirmed at booking.

AMSI offers fully furnished private residences for all your housing needs. As a temporary lodging solution, our inventory includes completely furnished apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses. Residences are move-in ready and include utilities. Let AMSI accommodate all your extended or interim housing rental needs.

Ask us about our unfurnished rentals, property management, relocation services and real estate sales. AMSI is here to assist with all your housing requirements.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Kansas St. have any available units?
451 Kansas St. has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 Kansas St. have?
Some of 451 Kansas St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Kansas St. currently offering any rent specials?
451 Kansas St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Kansas St. pet-friendly?
No, 451 Kansas St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 451 Kansas St. offer parking?
Yes, 451 Kansas St. does offer parking.
Does 451 Kansas St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Kansas St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Kansas St. have a pool?
No, 451 Kansas St. does not have a pool.
Does 451 Kansas St. have accessible units?
No, 451 Kansas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Kansas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Kansas St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 451 Kansas St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
50 JOICE Street
50 Joice Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace
San Francisco, CA 94109
Solaire
299 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Venn
1844 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity