451 Kansas St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking internet access yoga

Fully Furnished Serviced Apartment. Flexible Lease Terms. AMSI Furnished Select. The Potrero - This large 1 bedroom 1 bath at "The Potrero" is Potrero Hill's most modern condo community. The fully furnished, open and spacious floor plan has modern conveniences including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, WiFi, cable TV, local phone and housekeeping service every other week. This condo also includes a large private patio and 1 car parking.



The Potrero is a well-designed condo building that sits above Whole Foods Market. Other building amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center with a yoga and Pilates studio and landscaped garden courtyards. Potrero Hill is one of San Francisco's warmest neighborhoods, located in the city's "sun belt".



You are within a 10 minute walk of the fabulous restaurants along 18th Street in Potrero and only a 20 minute walk to Dogpatch. Easy access to the financial district and public transportation.



Bi-monthly maid service included.



Minimums/Terms/Rates

All rates are as accurate as possible, but your final rate must be confirmed at booking.



No Pets Allowed



