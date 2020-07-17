All apartments in San Francisco
451 Kansas
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

451 Kansas

451 Kansas Street · (530) 424-9105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

451 Kansas Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
yoga
Unit Features: Large studio and 1 full bathroom Courtyard views Open living space with hardwood floors Kitchen features honed granite countertops and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances. Appliances include stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Large closet with shelving system Spacious bathroom completely renovated Maple hardwood flooring Full size washer and dryer in unit Key Terms: Delivered fully furnished 1-car parking available Available for up to 12 months Water and garbage included Community Features: Professionally maintained landscaped courtyards and mews State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and Pilates equipment, weights, punching bag, and cardio machines Rooftop deck with breathtaking city views Whole Foods Market and newly remodeled Whole Foods Bistro at street level On-site professional HOA management Nighttime roving security guard Neighborhood Features: 18th Street shopping and eateries includes Chez Papa, Goat Hill Pizza, Chez Maman, Sunflower, Papito, Farley's, Umi, Aperto, and brunch sensation Plow Design Center area eateries and shopping: Sally's, Market and Rye, Tiptoes Nail Salon, Dos Pinas, Pizza Nostra Nightlife includes Mighty, Yield Wine Bar, Parkside, Bottom of the Hill, and many others Other cultural outlets include Anchor Brewing Company, Jackson Playground, Metronome Ballroom, Emily Cole Dance School, Potrero Branch Library, and the San Francisco Design Center For the mind and body, enjoy Bakar Fitness Center, World Gym, Yoga Tree, and Centered Body Conveniently located with easy freeway access to the I-280 Great public transportation, including 22, 10 and 19 bus lines within a block and proximity to Third Street light rail; BART and Caltrain are a short bus ride away Close proximity to prestigious schools such as the famous Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts School (SF Campus) as well as the California College of Arts The Potrero is conveniently located in one of San Francisco's most quickly developing areas, centrally located near the San Francisco Design Center and the new UCSF campus. The Potrero also enjoys easy access to Mission Bay and Downtown, or in the other direction, the 16th Street BART and famously hip Valencia corridor. You're also just 3 blocks from the famous 18th Street commercial strip that gives Potrero Hill that "oasis in the urban jungle feel. You couldn't marry the urban, industrial, and neighborhood feel of San Francisco any better than in Potrero Hill. With several main bus lines and proximity to the freeways, the Third Street light rail, and Caltrain, you couldn't find a more perfect commuter location.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Kansas have any available units?
451 Kansas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 Kansas have?
Some of 451 Kansas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Kansas currently offering any rent specials?
451 Kansas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Kansas pet-friendly?
No, 451 Kansas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 451 Kansas offer parking?
Yes, 451 Kansas offers parking.
Does 451 Kansas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Kansas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Kansas have a pool?
No, 451 Kansas does not have a pool.
Does 451 Kansas have accessible units?
No, 451 Kansas does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Kansas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 Kansas has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

