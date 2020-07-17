451 Kansas

Amenities

Unit Features: Large studio and 1 full bathroom Courtyard views Open living space with hardwood floors Kitchen features honed granite countertops and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances. Appliances include stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Large closet with shelving system Spacious bathroom completely renovated Maple hardwood flooring Full size washer and dryer in unit Key Terms: Delivered fully furnished 1-car parking available Available for up to 12 months Water and garbage included Community Features: Professionally maintained landscaped courtyards and mews State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and Pilates equipment, weights, punching bag, and cardio machines Rooftop deck with breathtaking city views Whole Foods Market and newly remodeled Whole Foods Bistro at street level On-site professional HOA management Nighttime roving security guard Neighborhood Features: 18th Street shopping and eateries includes Chez Papa, Goat Hill Pizza, Chez Maman, Sunflower, Papito, Farley's, Umi, Aperto, and brunch sensation Plow Design Center area eateries and shopping: Sally's, Market and Rye, Tiptoes Nail Salon, Dos Pinas, Pizza Nostra Nightlife includes Mighty, Yield Wine Bar, Parkside, Bottom of the Hill, and many others Other cultural outlets include Anchor Brewing Company, Jackson Playground, Metronome Ballroom, Emily Cole Dance School, Potrero Branch Library, and the San Francisco Design Center For the mind and body, enjoy Bakar Fitness Center, World Gym, Yoga Tree, and Centered Body Conveniently located with easy freeway access to the I-280 Great public transportation, including 22, 10 and 19 bus lines within a block and proximity to Third Street light rail; BART and Caltrain are a short bus ride away Close proximity to prestigious schools such as the famous Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts School (SF Campus) as well as the California College of Arts The Potrero is conveniently located in one of San Francisco's most quickly developing areas, centrally located near the San Francisco Design Center and the new UCSF campus. The Potrero also enjoys easy access to Mission Bay and Downtown, or in the other direction, the 16th Street BART and famously hip Valencia corridor. You're also just 3 blocks from the famous 18th Street commercial strip that gives Potrero Hill that "oasis in the urban jungle feel. You couldn't marry the urban, industrial, and neighborhood feel of San Francisco any better than in Potrero Hill. With several main bus lines and proximity to the freeways, the Third Street light rail, and Caltrain, you couldn't find a more perfect commuter location.



Terms: One year lease