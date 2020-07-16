450 Hayes St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher new construction elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator bbq/grill internet access new construction

Available 09/01/20 Ultimate luxury in Hayes - CoVid-19 Discount! - Property Id: 137408



This building is the only address to have during lockdown. The apartment is on floor 2 so you can easily enter the building via Ivy Street without elevator - if you enter from Hayes there's an open staircase on the inside courtyard. Here's what else makes this the perfect quarantine apartment:



>New construction in chic Hayes Valley, close to the city's best outdoor dining scene.



>Right across from upscale grocery store, a block away from the original Blue Bottle and a convenient walk to Walgreens.



>The secured building keeps packages in a locked room while you're away, in-unit washer/dryer and Bosch appliances mean cleanliness is at your fingertips.



>Comfortable for work-from-home: south-facing floor to ceiling windows means bright light; highly insulated walls mean you won't hear your neighbors. Building wired for high speed internet -- say goodbye to dropped zoom calls.



>Rooftop lounge, with outdoor grill helps you socially distance and avoid parks.



Apartment rents unfurnished

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137408

Property Id 137408



(RLNE5900650)