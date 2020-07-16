All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

450 Hayes St

450 Hayes Street · (617) 335-7196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3999 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Available 09/01/20 Ultimate luxury in Hayes - CoVid-19 Discount! - Property Id: 137408

This building is the only address to have during lockdown. The apartment is on floor 2 so you can easily enter the building via Ivy Street without elevator - if you enter from Hayes there's an open staircase on the inside courtyard. Here's what else makes this the perfect quarantine apartment:

>New construction in chic Hayes Valley, close to the city's best outdoor dining scene.

>Right across from upscale grocery store, a block away from the original Blue Bottle and a convenient walk to Walgreens.

>The secured building keeps packages in a locked room while you're away, in-unit washer/dryer and Bosch appliances mean cleanliness is at your fingertips.

>Comfortable for work-from-home: south-facing floor to ceiling windows means bright light; highly insulated walls mean you won't hear your neighbors. Building wired for high speed internet -- say goodbye to dropped zoom calls.

>Rooftop lounge, with outdoor grill helps you socially distance and avoid parks.

Apartment rents unfurnished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137408
Property Id 137408

(RLNE5900650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Hayes St have any available units?
450 Hayes St has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Hayes St have?
Some of 450 Hayes St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Hayes St currently offering any rent specials?
450 Hayes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Hayes St pet-friendly?
No, 450 Hayes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 450 Hayes St offer parking?
No, 450 Hayes St does not offer parking.
Does 450 Hayes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Hayes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Hayes St have a pool?
No, 450 Hayes St does not have a pool.
Does 450 Hayes St have accessible units?
No, 450 Hayes St does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Hayes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Hayes St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

