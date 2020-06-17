All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 446 Warren Drive - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
446 Warren Drive - 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

446 Warren Drive - 3

446 Warren Drive · (415) 917-2686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

446 Warren Drive, San Francisco, CA 94131
Forest Knolls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS:
Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour.
- 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wTT1k7qSAbD
- Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.be/Wg3suJXxJ_E

RENTAL DESCRIPTION:
The front door opens up to a grand entertaining room ideal for both living and dining with an open air flow to an adjacent kitchen. The functional kitchen includes an electric range, refrigerator and ample cabinet storage. A short hallway off the living area leads to the bathroom and two spacious side by side bedrooms with spacious closets. Hardwood Floors can be found throughout the home with large windows providing ample natural light throughout the day. Onsite coin operated laundry and a dedicated parking space are included.

ABOUT US:
KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management & Investments Company helping improve lives through KeyOpp-ortunities in Real Estate. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for our Client's Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investment services at www.keyopp.net
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: If you are looking for convenience, look no further. Located in the heart of Inner Sunset a quick 10 minute walk can take you to UCSF or the Muni N Judah Line providing direct service to Downtown and the Financial District. Equidistant is the 9th & Irving commercial corridor with top rated dining, cafes and weekend farmers' market. A couple more blocks walk away, escape to the seclusion and quiet of Golden Gate Park or explore the myriad of hiking trails immediately adjacent to the property in the Mt. Sutro Open Space Reserve. Your new home awaits you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 Warren Drive - 3 have any available units?
446 Warren Drive - 3 has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 Warren Drive - 3 have?
Some of 446 Warren Drive - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 Warren Drive - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
446 Warren Drive - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Warren Drive - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 446 Warren Drive - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 446 Warren Drive - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 446 Warren Drive - 3 does offer parking.
Does 446 Warren Drive - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 Warren Drive - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Warren Drive - 3 have a pool?
No, 446 Warren Drive - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 446 Warren Drive - 3 have accessible units?
No, 446 Warren Drive - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Warren Drive - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 Warren Drive - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 446 Warren Drive - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Argenta
1 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
124 MASON
124 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
65 Buena Vista
65 Buena Vista Ave E
San Francisco, CA 94117
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
777 Tenn
777 Tennessee Street
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity