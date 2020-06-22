Rent Calculator
425 Judah Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:10 PM
425 Judah Street
425 Judah Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
425 Judah Street, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 Judah Street have any available units?
425 Judah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Francisco, CA
.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 425 Judah Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 Judah Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Judah Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 Judah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 425 Judah Street offer parking?
No, 425 Judah Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 Judah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Judah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Judah Street have a pool?
No, 425 Judah Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 Judah Street have accessible units?
No, 425 Judah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Judah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Judah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Judah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Judah Street does not have units with air conditioning.
