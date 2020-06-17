All apartments in San Francisco
411 15th Avenue

411 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

411 15th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 15th Avenue have any available units?
411 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 411 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 15th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 15th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 411 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 411 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 15th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
