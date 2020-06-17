Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 411 15th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
411 15th Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:10 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
411 15th Avenue
411 15th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
411 15th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 411 15th Avenue have any available units?
411 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Francisco, CA
.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 411 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 15th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 15th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 411 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 411 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 15th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 15th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Vara
1600 15th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
11 Dolores
11 Dolores St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1440 Sutter
1440 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Similar Pages
San Francisco 1 Bedrooms
San Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood Floors
San Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Concord, CA
Hayward, CA
Mountain View, CA
San Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Of Market
Nob Hill
Mission District
Tenderloin
Russian Hill
Lower Nob Hill
South Beach
Pacific Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
California College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San Francisco
City College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco