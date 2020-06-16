Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e900e1ace636b52405c5428 Fully Furnished in New, Hip Hayes Valley Building - This modern JR 1BR features a spacious open floorplan gorgeously illuminated via south-facing windows. The unit boasts a SieMatic kitchen, wide-plank oak flooring, & in-unit laundry. Bdg Amenities include: 24/7 virtual lobby attendant and roof deck w/ BBQ area. 400 Grove is designed by award winning principal, Anne Fougeron, of Fougeron Architecture. The unique wave design is a reflection of San Francisco's Victorian bay windows and the sustainably-sourced redwood exterior exudes a warm but modern aesthetic. It is located in the heart of Hayes Valley, of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Francisco. An abundance of entertainment, food and drink offerings are steps from your front door.



