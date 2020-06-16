All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 400 Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
400 Grove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

400 Grove

400 Grove Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Hayes Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 0.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,185

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
lobby
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e900e1ace636b52405c5428 Fully Furnished in New, Hip Hayes Valley Building - This modern JR 1BR features a spacious open floorplan gorgeously illuminated via south-facing windows. The unit boasts a SieMatic kitchen, wide-plank oak flooring, & in-unit laundry. Bdg Amenities include: 24/7 virtual lobby attendant and roof deck w/ BBQ area. 400 Grove is designed by award winning principal, Anne Fougeron, of Fougeron Architecture. The unique wave design is a reflection of San Francisco's Victorian bay windows and the sustainably-sourced redwood exterior exudes a warm but modern aesthetic. It is located in the heart of Hayes Valley, of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Francisco. An abundance of entertainment, food and drink offerings are steps from your front door.

Agent- James Decker
BRE# 01889201

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4071301)

(RLNE5701603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Grove have any available units?
400 Grove has a unit available for $3,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Grove have?
Some of 400 Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Grove currently offering any rent specials?
400 Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Grove pet-friendly?
No, 400 Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 400 Grove offer parking?
No, 400 Grove does not offer parking.
Does 400 Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Grove have a pool?
No, 400 Grove does not have a pool.
Does 400 Grove have accessible units?
No, 400 Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 Grove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mission
2072 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94133
2128 Van Ness Avenue
2128 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
124 MASON
124 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites
645 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity