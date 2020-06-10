All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

388 Fulton St. #402

388 Fulton Street · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

388 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 388 Fulton St. #402 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
388 Fulton St. #402 Available 08/01/20 Epic REA/AZARI PM - Light-Filled, Quiet, Modern, Corner 2-Bedroom Unit in Hayes Valley - ***** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020 ****

LARGEST FLOOR PLAN IN THE BUILDING!!!

2BD | 1BA | $3,950.00 /mo | Cats OK | Dogs OK | 779 sq ft

* For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso., Inc. / Azari PM*
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: APPLICATIONS @ AzariPM.com
__________________________________________________

* Description:
Move into this fantastic 2BR/1BA condominium located in Hayes Valley! Corner unit with views.

388 was designed to offer a smart, styled home for those that love city-living. To us that means having just the right amount of space in your condo (779 Sq. Ft.) matched with a walkable, lovable neighborhood that acts as a backyard.

! Pictures are from a model unit that shares same floor plan !

* Property Highlights:
- Largest floor plan in the building
- Spectacular Courtyard and City Hall views
- Operable Windows on three sides of the unit

Kitchen;
- Bertazzoni Professional Series Cooktop
- Bertazzoni Professional Series Stainless Steel Oven
- Bosch Built-In Dishwasher
- Blomberg Built-In Refrigerator
- Moen Stainless Steel Sink
- Grohe Concetto Chrome Faucet
- Quartz Countertops with Full-Height Tile Backsplash
- Custom European-Style High Gloss Cabinets
- Electrolux Washer and Dryer

Living Area:
- Natural White Oak Flooring
- Operable Windows
- Electrolux Washer/Dryer

Bathroom:
- Kohler Archer Bathtub
- Grohe Fixtures
- Duravit Philippe Starck Series Toilet
- Ceramic Tile Floors
- Floor-to-Ceiling Shower Tile

* A chic building and modern brand new building (2016):

The exterior of 388 Fulton is a signature concept by David Baker, San Francisco's renowned local architect who has a great love for car-less living and a knack for creating wonderfully unique buildings that honor their neighborhood context.

- Rooftop retreat with panoramic views of San Francisco skyline, Civic Center, social seating, outdoor grill, communal table, film screening area and sun deck.

- Lush private courtyard
- Styled work-lounge space
- Boutique sidewalk retail collection
- Indoor bike parking and bike work station
- WiFi in common areas
- Secured entry

* The Perfect location to enjoy the city lifestyle:

Where else can you find such a walkable, lovable, friendly neighborhood right in the middle of a cosmopolitan city? We can't think of a more central and connected address that still has this much charm and is filled with all of these boutiques, shops, restaurants and parks.

https://www.walkscore.com/score/388-fulton-st-san-francisco-ca-94102
- 97/100 WalkerParadise!
- 98/100 BikerParadise!
- 100/100 RiderParadise!

* Other Details:
- Type of rental: Condo
- Pets: YES
- Smoking: NO

- Rent: $3,950.00/mo.
- Security Deposit: $3,950.00.00
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Water + Garbage + Gardener

For further information contact:

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor/Luxury Leasing Agent
CalBRE #00805386
Marketing @ AzariPM.com

- There may or may not be Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

LEARN ABOUT US:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXdZVWn0EHE

Azari Property Management offers all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

(RLNE2663386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Fulton St. #402 have any available units?
388 Fulton St. #402 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 Fulton St. #402 have?
Some of 388 Fulton St. #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Fulton St. #402 currently offering any rent specials?
388 Fulton St. #402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Fulton St. #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 388 Fulton St. #402 is pet friendly.
Does 388 Fulton St. #402 offer parking?
Yes, 388 Fulton St. #402 does offer parking.
Does 388 Fulton St. #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 388 Fulton St. #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Fulton St. #402 have a pool?
No, 388 Fulton St. #402 does not have a pool.
Does 388 Fulton St. #402 have accessible units?
No, 388 Fulton St. #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Fulton St. #402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 388 Fulton St. #402 has units with dishwashers.
