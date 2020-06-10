Amenities

388 Fulton St. #402 Available 08/01/20 Epic REA/AZARI PM - Light-Filled, Quiet, Modern, Corner 2-Bedroom Unit in Hayes Valley - ***** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020 ****



LARGEST FLOOR PLAN IN THE BUILDING!!!



2BD | 1BA | $3,950.00 /mo | Cats OK | Dogs OK | 779 sq ft



* Description:

Move into this fantastic 2BR/1BA condominium located in Hayes Valley! Corner unit with views.



388 was designed to offer a smart, styled home for those that love city-living. To us that means having just the right amount of space in your condo (779 Sq. Ft.) matched with a walkable, lovable neighborhood that acts as a backyard.



! Pictures are from a model unit that shares same floor plan !



* Property Highlights:

- Largest floor plan in the building

- Spectacular Courtyard and City Hall views

- Operable Windows on three sides of the unit



Kitchen;

- Bertazzoni Professional Series Cooktop

- Bertazzoni Professional Series Stainless Steel Oven

- Bosch Built-In Dishwasher

- Blomberg Built-In Refrigerator

- Moen Stainless Steel Sink

- Grohe Concetto Chrome Faucet

- Quartz Countertops with Full-Height Tile Backsplash

- Custom European-Style High Gloss Cabinets

- Electrolux Washer and Dryer



Living Area:

- Natural White Oak Flooring

- Operable Windows

- Electrolux Washer/Dryer



Bathroom:

- Kohler Archer Bathtub

- Grohe Fixtures

- Duravit Philippe Starck Series Toilet

- Ceramic Tile Floors

- Floor-to-Ceiling Shower Tile



* A chic building and modern brand new building (2016):



The exterior of 388 Fulton is a signature concept by David Baker, San Francisco's renowned local architect who has a great love for car-less living and a knack for creating wonderfully unique buildings that honor their neighborhood context.



- Rooftop retreat with panoramic views of San Francisco skyline, Civic Center, social seating, outdoor grill, communal table, film screening area and sun deck.



- Lush private courtyard

- Styled work-lounge space

- Boutique sidewalk retail collection

- Indoor bike parking and bike work station

- WiFi in common areas

- Secured entry



* The Perfect location to enjoy the city lifestyle:



Where else can you find such a walkable, lovable, friendly neighborhood right in the middle of a cosmopolitan city? We can't think of a more central and connected address that still has this much charm and is filled with all of these boutiques, shops, restaurants and parks.



https://www.walkscore.com/score/388-fulton-st-san-francisco-ca-94102

- 97/100 WalkerParadise!

- 98/100 BikerParadise!

- 100/100 RiderParadise!



* Other Details:

- Type of rental: Condo

- Pets: YES

- Smoking: NO



- Rent: $3,950.00/mo.

- Security Deposit: $3,950.00.00

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Water + Garbage + Gardener



For further information contact:



- There may or may not be Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



