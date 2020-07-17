355 Buena Vista E #307W.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Buena Vista: Condo w/ Sweeping Views, Roof Deck, Parking @ Park Hill Condominiums -



We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the 3D virtual tour. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can take the 3D virtual tour, submit an application or request an in-person showing on our website at sfcityrents . com.



Perched high above the city, this spacious condo offers tranquil living at its best. The unit features:



- hardwood floors throughout

- 10-foot ceilings

- magnificent panoramic Bay & downtown views

- updated kitchen w/ newer cabinets and breakfast bar

- stainless steel appliances

- modern light fixtures throughout

- full-time doorman

- elevator

- shared laundry across the hall

- roof deck with BBQ and spectacular views

- magnificent events space that can be reserved

- manicured garden

- one car parking and storage is included

- convenient to Castro, Duboce Park, Cole Valley & Haight Ashbury shopping & dining

- listed on the National Register of Historic Places

- featured in Alfred Hitchcock's film Vertigo in 1958, Park Hill is considered by many one SF's best addresses



12 month lease, unfurnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays moving fee/deposit to HOA if required. Owner pays monthly HOA dues.



