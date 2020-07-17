All apartments in San Francisco
355 Buena Vista E #307W.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

355 Buena Vista E #307W

355 Buena Vista Avenue East · (415) 347-6184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

355 Buena Vista Avenue East, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 355 Buena Vista E #307W - #307W · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Buena Vista: Condo w/ Sweeping Views, Roof Deck, Parking @ Park Hill Condominiums -

***To schedule an in-person tour, go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the 3D virtual tour. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can take the 3D virtual tour, submit an application or request an in-person showing on our website at sfcityrents . com.

Perched high above the city, this spacious condo offers tranquil living at its best. The unit features:

- hardwood floors throughout
- 10-foot ceilings
- magnificent panoramic Bay & downtown views
- updated kitchen w/ newer cabinets and breakfast bar
- stainless steel appliances
- modern light fixtures throughout
- full-time doorman
- elevator
- shared laundry across the hall
- roof deck with BBQ and spectacular views
- magnificent events space that can be reserved
- manicured garden
- one car parking and storage is included
- convenient to Castro, Duboce Park, Cole Valley & Haight Ashbury shopping & dining
- listed on the National Register of Historic Places
- featured in Alfred Hitchcock's film Vertigo in 1958, Park Hill is considered by many one SF's best addresses

12 month lease, unfurnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays moving fee/deposit to HOA if required. Owner pays monthly HOA dues.

***To schedule an in-person tour, go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

We look forward to hearing from you!

SF City Rents?
DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 355 Buena Vista Park E)

(RLNE5906850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 355 Buena Vista E #307W have any available units?
355 Buena Vista E #307W has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Buena Vista E #307W have?
Some of 355 Buena Vista E #307W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Buena Vista E #307W currently offering any rent specials?
355 Buena Vista E #307W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Buena Vista E #307W pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Buena Vista E #307W is pet friendly.
Does 355 Buena Vista E #307W offer parking?
Yes, 355 Buena Vista E #307W offers parking.
Does 355 Buena Vista E #307W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Buena Vista E #307W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Buena Vista E #307W have a pool?
No, 355 Buena Vista E #307W does not have a pool.
Does 355 Buena Vista E #307W have accessible units?
No, 355 Buena Vista E #307W does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Buena Vista E #307W have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Buena Vista E #307W does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

