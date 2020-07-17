355 Buena Vista E #307W.

Amenities
Buena Vista: Condo w/ Sweeping Views, Roof Deck, Parking @ Park Hill Condominiums -
***To schedule an in-person tour, go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/
We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the 3D virtual tour. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can take the 3D virtual tour, submit an application or request an in-person showing on our website at sfcityrents . com.
Perched high above the city, this spacious condo offers tranquil living at its best. The unit features:
- hardwood floors throughout
- 10-foot ceilings
- magnificent panoramic Bay & downtown views
- updated kitchen w/ newer cabinets and breakfast bar
- stainless steel appliances
- modern light fixtures throughout
- full-time doorman
- elevator
- shared laundry across the hall
- roof deck with BBQ and spectacular views
- magnificent events space that can be reserved
- manicured garden
- one car parking and storage is included
- convenient to Castro, Duboce Park, Cole Valley & Haight Ashbury shopping & dining
- listed on the National Register of Historic Places
- featured in Alfred Hitchcock's film Vertigo in 1958, Park Hill is considered by many one SF's best addresses
12 month lease, unfurnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays moving fee/deposit to HOA if required. Owner pays monthly HOA dues.
