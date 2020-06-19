All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

3525 17th Street

3525 17th Street · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3525 17th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
rent controlled
3525 17th Street Apartment A See Virtual Tour Below: 3525 17th St Unit A - Virtual Tour **Tenant is moving out and apartment will be ready by June 1st Fully Renovated Luxury Studio, Under Rent Control, Available at 17th Street and Guerrero, you cant beat the location! Foodie Paradise: Just a few blocks from BiRite, Tartine, Delfina, Stonemill Matcha, Craftsman and Wolves, Media Noche, Lers Ros, Mission Cheese, Locanda, and Lolo. Steps to Turner's Kitchen. Two blocks to Dolores Park and Mission Dolores, and just a few more to the Castro. Everything is new, kitchen, bath, flooring, appliance, etc! New European style endless hot water heaters. New plumbing, new electrical, new heating. New sound insulation. New terrazzo, hardwood, and tile floors. Highlights Include: -Everything is new! -Location, WalkScore of 99/100 from WalkScore.com -Quartz counters -Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher -Under Rent Control -Owner pays water and trash -Parking Available for $250/mo in secure parking area -Bike Parking Included! -Pets negotiable -No smoking Please contact David to schedule a showing. David Alexander Gaetani Real Estate david@gaetanirealestate.com 415-668-1202 phone CalDRE License #: 01906535

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 17th Street have any available units?
3525 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 17th Street have?
Some of 3525 17th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3525 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3525 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3525 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 3525 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 17th Street have a pool?
No, 3525 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3525 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 3525 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
