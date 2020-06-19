Amenities

3525 17th Street Apartment A See Virtual Tour Below: 3525 17th St Unit A - Virtual Tour **Tenant is moving out and apartment will be ready by June 1st Fully Renovated Luxury Studio, Under Rent Control, Available at 17th Street and Guerrero, you cant beat the location! Foodie Paradise: Just a few blocks from BiRite, Tartine, Delfina, Stonemill Matcha, Craftsman and Wolves, Media Noche, Lers Ros, Mission Cheese, Locanda, and Lolo. Steps to Turner's Kitchen. Two blocks to Dolores Park and Mission Dolores, and just a few more to the Castro. Everything is new, kitchen, bath, flooring, appliance, etc! New European style endless hot water heaters. New plumbing, new electrical, new heating. New sound insulation. New terrazzo, hardwood, and tile floors. Highlights Include: -Everything is new! -Location, WalkScore of 99/100 from WalkScore.com -Quartz counters -Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher -Under Rent Control -Owner pays water and trash -Parking Available for $250/mo in secure parking area -Bike Parking Included! -Pets negotiable -No smoking Please contact David to schedule a showing. David Alexander Gaetani Real Estate david@gaetanirealestate.com 415-668-1202 phone CalDRE License #: 01906535