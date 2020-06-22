Amenities

Located in the heart of Hayes Valley, this beautifully redone unit is available June 20th. Bright, Spacious and located in one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods! Hardwood floors throughout, Key Features: - Studio + large kitchen - Hardwood floors - Modern kitchen with lots of countertop space, - White appliances, granite countertops and newer cabinets. - Gas range cooktop - Living room includes office nook - Pleasing neutral paint scheme Location: - 350 Gough St #16 - 3rd Floor unit - Hayes Valley! - Walkscore 99! Transit score: 100! - Tons of food, drink and shops just steps from your door Key Terms: - Rent: $2,300 - Security deposit: $1500 - Owner pays water, hot water, trash/recycling/compost - laundry in building - Street parking only - Cat friendly with additional $500 deposit - Available around 6/20/2020



Terms: One year lease