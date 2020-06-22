All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 350 Gough St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
350 Gough St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

350 Gough St.

350 Gough Street · (650) 761-2548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Civic Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

350 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located in the heart of Hayes Valley, this beautifully redone unit is available June 20th. Bright, Spacious and located in one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods! Hardwood floors throughout, Key Features: - Studio + large kitchen - Hardwood floors - Modern kitchen with lots of countertop space, - White appliances, granite countertops and newer cabinets. - Gas range cooktop - Living room includes office nook - Pleasing neutral paint scheme Location: - 350 Gough St #16 - 3rd Floor unit - Hayes Valley! - Walkscore 99! Transit score: 100! - Tons of food, drink and shops just steps from your door Key Terms: - Rent: $2,300 - Security deposit: $1500 - Owner pays water, hot water, trash/recycling/compost - laundry in building - Street parking only - Cat friendly with additional $500 deposit - Available around 6/20/2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Gough St. have any available units?
350 Gough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Gough St. have?
Some of 350 Gough St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Gough St. currently offering any rent specials?
350 Gough St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Gough St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Gough St. is pet friendly.
Does 350 Gough St. offer parking?
No, 350 Gough St. does not offer parking.
Does 350 Gough St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Gough St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Gough St. have a pool?
No, 350 Gough St. does not have a pool.
Does 350 Gough St. have accessible units?
No, 350 Gough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Gough St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Gough St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 350 Gough St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
635 ELLIS Apartments
635 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity