3474 17th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage car charging

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator oven Property Amenities parking garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bike storage car charging

The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic. Pick up provisions at Bi-Rite for a Dolores park picnic, go mural-gazing along Balmy Alley, or sip on martinis at Bond Bar…shaken, not stirred. Bart, MUNI and bike-centric, the Mission is commuter-friendly.



Attention all eco-heroes! This handsome historic building houses innovation at its finest. With solar panels on the roof, and Zipcar in the garage, this residence is enhanced with environmentally innovative amenities from top to bottom. Mediterranean style, like the Spanish tile roof and hardwood floors, meld form and function flawlessly.



Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly