Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

3474 17th St

3474 17th St · (415) 360-0483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3474 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 002 · Avail. now

$3,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 529 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 003 · Avail. now

$4,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3474 17th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
car charging
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
car charging
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic. Pick up provisions at Bi-Rite for a Dolores park picnic, go mural-gazing along Balmy Alley, or sip on martinis at Bond Bar…shaken, not stirred. Bart, MUNI and bike-centric, the Mission is commuter-friendly.

Attention all eco-heroes! This handsome historic building houses innovation at its finest. With solar panels on the roof, and Zipcar in the garage, this residence is enhanced with environmentally innovative amenities from top to bottom. Mediterranean style, like the Spanish tile roof and hardwood floors, meld form and function flawlessly.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3474 17th St have any available units?
3474 17th St has 2 units available starting at $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3474 17th St have?
Some of 3474 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3474 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
3474 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3474 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3474 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 3474 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 3474 17th St offers parking.
Does 3474 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3474 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3474 17th St have a pool?
No, 3474 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 3474 17th St have accessible units?
No, 3474 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3474 17th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3474 17th St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

