3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street

3410 22nd Street · (415) 949-2363
Location

3410 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$4,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3410 22nd Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic. Pick up provisions at Bi-Rite for a Dolores park picnic, go mural-gazing along Balmy Alley, or sip on martinis at Bond Bar…shaken, not stirred. Bart, MUNI and bike-centric, the Mission is commuter-friendly.

Get into your element on this serene stretch of 22nd Street. Just blocks from Valencia’s hipster hustle and Mission’s business bustle, this relaxing refuge feels worlds away from it all. This historic building crystallized a splendid era of architecture – kind of like a mosquito in a drop of amber, but prettier. Extra domestic brownie points for the washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and nearly perfect Walk Score.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$120
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Assigned open lot parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 22nd Street have any available units?
3410 22nd Street has 2 units available starting at $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 22nd Street have?
Some of 3410 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3410 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3410 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3410 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 3410 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3410 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 3410 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3410 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3410 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

