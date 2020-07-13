3410 22nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic. Pick up provisions at Bi-Rite for a Dolores park picnic, go mural-gazing along Balmy Alley, or sip on martinis at Bond Bar…shaken, not stirred. Bart, MUNI and bike-centric, the Mission is commuter-friendly.



Get into your element on this serene stretch of 22nd Street. Just blocks from Valencia’s hipster hustle and Mission’s business bustle, this relaxing refuge feels worlds away from it all. This historic building crystallized a splendid era of architecture – kind of like a mosquito in a drop of amber, but prettier. Extra domestic brownie points for the washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and nearly perfect Walk Score.



Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as