Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:21 PM

34 Buchanan Street

34 Buchanan Street · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Mint Hill

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
34 Buchanan Street #03 Bright, Spacious and Updated Studio located in Hayes Valley. Centrally located to Mission District, Castro and Lower Haight. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and public transportation. This unit also features: - Updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast nook - Stainless steel appliances - Hardwood Floors - High Ceilings - Plenty of storage space - 3 large closets - Walk score of 98 -- Walker's Paradise! - Transit Score of 100 - Rider's Paradise! Contact Silvia for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Buchanan Street have any available units?
34 Buchanan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Buchanan Street have?
Some of 34 Buchanan Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 Buchanan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
No, 34 Buchanan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 34 Buchanan Street offer parking?
No, 34 Buchanan Street does not offer parking.
Does 34 Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Buchanan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 34 Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 34 Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 34 Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Buchanan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

