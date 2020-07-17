Amenities
34 Buchanan Street #03 Bright, Spacious and Updated Studio located in Hayes Valley. Centrally located to Mission District, Castro and Lower Haight. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and public transportation. This unit also features: - Updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast nook - Stainless steel appliances - Hardwood Floors - High Ceilings - Plenty of storage space - 3 large closets - Walk score of 98 -- Walker's Paradise! - Transit Score of 100 - Rider's Paradise! Contact Silvia for an appointment!