338 Main St. 37 A&D
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

338 Main St. 37 A&D

338 Main Street · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 Main Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 338 Main St. 37 A&D · Avail. now

$24,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3770 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
media room
sauna
valet service
wine room
Epic REA/Azari PM- 3br-3.5ba - 3770ft2 - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS AWESOME PENTHOUSE IN LUMINA (SOMA / south beach) - AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN NOW

CAN ALSO BE FURNISHED IF NEEDED.

PET-FRIENDLY BUILDING, PET GROOMING ROOM IN THE BUILDING!

This penthouse is being professionally managed by; Epic REA, Azari PM & Luzon Project Mgmt.

Our Property Mgmt office is only a few blocks from SF Lumina and you get immediate service for any repairs needed. Weekly cleaning service is included in the lease.

You will be the first living in this beautiful penthouse which is designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica,

This is a 3,770 sq ft penthouse, it has 3 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. His and hers walk-in closets, huge pantry area next to kitchen.

This penthouse is located in one of the most luxurious residential building in San Francisco, Lumina.

At its pinnacle, discover the city's most refined top-floor condominiums, spanning half of an entire floor. With 270-degree panoramic views from the Bay Bridge to Twin Peaks, you can enjoy sunrises and sunsets and watch the city light up at night.

Built out to meet meticulous LUMINA's specifications, this home includes a climate-controlled wine room and wet bar; MAAX soaking tubs; marble countertops; Kohler bathroom fixtures; custom cabinetry; quartz countertops; and Gaggenau and Bosch appliances. This condo boasts gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, washer and dryer, and a curved balcony with a water and city view as well as a second balcony. This residence is very spacious with high ceilings, three full bathrooms, a half bathroom, a master bedroom, and two additional large bedrooms. Valet parking for 2 cars is included.

LUMINA offers the best high-rise luxury living in San Francisco. With 656 units, LUMINA offers world-class amenities that will go above and beyond your expectations. The building offers amenities such as a full-length saline lap pool, a 7,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped outdoor spaces, and valet parking. While at LUMINA, you can partake in the brilliant amenities including daily premium coffee service and monthly farm-to-table dinners in LUMINA’s exclusive resident dining room. Residents enjoy the most technologically advanced amenities including apps to improve your valet parking experience.

On the ground floor of LUMINA, Woodlands Market offers gourmet food in the 9,500 sq. ft. retail space on the corner of Main and Folsom. Woodlands is a locally recognized grocer based in Marin. Enjoy the convenience of having access to organic, natural, and sustainable products from local suppliers seven days a week. This full-service market offers prepared foods, fresh-cut flowers, a coffee bar, fresh in-house juices, and freshly baked bread every day.

Enjoy a perfect location close to San Francisco’s Financial District, the Embarcadero, the Ferry Building, and the new Transbay Terminal.

Unit Features:

• Weekly professional cleaning service is included in the lease
• 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
• Approximately 3,770 sq. ft. per developer
• Generous luxury finishes
• Spacious open floor plan living and dining area
• 2 balconies with water views
• Chef‘s kitchen includes Gaggenau oven and cooktop, Caesarstone quartz countertops, island
• Grand master bedroom with Bay Bridge views, en-suite bathroom, and a large master closet with custom built-ins
• 2 additional full bathrooms with stall showers
• Wide plank hardwood flooring in living areas and bedrooms
• Air conditioning and heating
• Pre-wired for high-speed internet service
• Nest thermostat
• Washer and dryer in unit
• 2-car valet parking space included

Building Features:

• 24-hour concierge
• Jay Wright-designed 7,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness center with a rock-climbing wall
• 70-foot swimming pool
• Dry sauna and changing rooms
• Bi-level owner‘s club lounge
• Indoor screening room with theater-style seating
• Private dining room and chef‘s demonstration kitchen
• Business center with 2 meeting rooms
• Music practice room
• Pet grooming station
• Roof deck with movie projection walls
• Bike storage
• Valet parking and electric vehicle charging stations
• Woodland’s Market on the ground floor featuring organic gourmet groceries
• Nearby the Embarcadero waterfront, Ferry Building, Financial District, and the new Transbay Transit Center
• Close to the Bay Bridge as well as many of the city’s major transportation options

Rent: $24,990
Security Deposit: $24,990
Application Fee: $45 per applicant

For further information and to schedule a viewing, please contact:

Stella Dai,
Luxury leasing agent at Azari PM
Sr. Project Manager at, Luzon Project Mgmt. LLC
Sr. Real Estate Agent at, Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc. 
DRE# 01846450
Mobile: (650) 430-7299
Office: (415)772-1977
Stella@epicrea.com

EPIC REAL ESTATE , AZARI PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & LUZON PROJECT MGMT.

There may be Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prospective tenants should always view the unit prior to entering into agreements for lease or rent.

(RLNE4991880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Main St. 37 A&D have any available units?
338 Main St. 37 A&D has a unit available for $24,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Main St. 37 A&D have?
Some of 338 Main St. 37 A&D's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Main St. 37 A&D currently offering any rent specials?
338 Main St. 37 A&D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Main St. 37 A&D pet-friendly?
No, 338 Main St. 37 A&D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 338 Main St. 37 A&D offer parking?
Yes, 338 Main St. 37 A&D does offer parking.
Does 338 Main St. 37 A&D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Main St. 37 A&D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Main St. 37 A&D have a pool?
Yes, 338 Main St. 37 A&D has a pool.
Does 338 Main St. 37 A&D have accessible units?
No, 338 Main St. 37 A&D does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Main St. 37 A&D have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Main St. 37 A&D does not have units with dishwashers.
