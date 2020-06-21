338 Main St. 37 A&D

Amenities

Epic REA/Azari PM- 3br-3.5ba - 3770ft2 - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS AWESOME PENTHOUSE IN LUMINA (SOMA / south beach) - AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN NOW



CAN ALSO BE FURNISHED IF NEEDED.



PET-FRIENDLY BUILDING, PET GROOMING ROOM IN THE BUILDING!



This penthouse is being professionally managed by; Epic REA, Azari PM & Luzon Project Mgmt.



Our Property Mgmt office is only a few blocks from SF Lumina and you get immediate service for any repairs needed. Weekly cleaning service is included in the lease.



You will be the first living in this beautiful penthouse which is designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica,



This is a 3,770 sq ft penthouse, it has 3 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. His and hers walk-in closets, huge pantry area next to kitchen.



This penthouse is located in one of the most luxurious residential building in San Francisco, Lumina.



At its pinnacle, discover the city's most refined top-floor condominiums, spanning half of an entire floor. With 270-degree panoramic views from the Bay Bridge to Twin Peaks, you can enjoy sunrises and sunsets and watch the city light up at night.



Built out to meet meticulous LUMINA's specifications, this home includes a climate-controlled wine room and wet bar; MAAX soaking tubs; marble countertops; Kohler bathroom fixtures; custom cabinetry; quartz countertops; and Gaggenau and Bosch appliances. This condo boasts gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, washer and dryer, and a curved balcony with a water and city view as well as a second balcony. This residence is very spacious with high ceilings, three full bathrooms, a half bathroom, a master bedroom, and two additional large bedrooms. Valet parking for 2 cars is included.



LUMINA offers the best high-rise luxury living in San Francisco. With 656 units, LUMINA offers world-class amenities that will go above and beyond your expectations. The building offers amenities such as a full-length saline lap pool, a 7,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped outdoor spaces, and valet parking. While at LUMINA, you can partake in the brilliant amenities including daily premium coffee service and monthly farm-to-table dinners in LUMINA’s exclusive resident dining room. Residents enjoy the most technologically advanced amenities including apps to improve your valet parking experience.



On the ground floor of LUMINA, Woodlands Market offers gourmet food in the 9,500 sq. ft. retail space on the corner of Main and Folsom. Woodlands is a locally recognized grocer based in Marin. Enjoy the convenience of having access to organic, natural, and sustainable products from local suppliers seven days a week. This full-service market offers prepared foods, fresh-cut flowers, a coffee bar, fresh in-house juices, and freshly baked bread every day.



Enjoy a perfect location close to San Francisco’s Financial District, the Embarcadero, the Ferry Building, and the new Transbay Terminal.



Unit Features:



• Weekly professional cleaning service is included in the lease

• 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

• Approximately 3,770 sq. ft. per developer

• Generous luxury finishes

• Spacious open floor plan living and dining area

• 2 balconies with water views

• Chef‘s kitchen includes Gaggenau oven and cooktop, Caesarstone quartz countertops, island

• Grand master bedroom with Bay Bridge views, en-suite bathroom, and a large master closet with custom built-ins

• 2 additional full bathrooms with stall showers

• Wide plank hardwood flooring in living areas and bedrooms

• Air conditioning and heating

• Pre-wired for high-speed internet service

• Nest thermostat

• Washer and dryer in unit

• 2-car valet parking space included



Building Features:



• 24-hour concierge

• Jay Wright-designed 7,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness center with a rock-climbing wall

• 70-foot swimming pool

• Dry sauna and changing rooms

• Bi-level owner‘s club lounge

• Indoor screening room with theater-style seating

• Private dining room and chef‘s demonstration kitchen

• Business center with 2 meeting rooms

• Music practice room

• Pet grooming station

• Roof deck with movie projection walls

• Bike storage

• Valet parking and electric vehicle charging stations

• Woodland’s Market on the ground floor featuring organic gourmet groceries

• Nearby the Embarcadero waterfront, Ferry Building, Financial District, and the new Transbay Transit Center

• Close to the Bay Bridge as well as many of the city’s major transportation options



Rent: $24,990

Security Deposit: $24,990

Application Fee: $45 per applicant



For further information and to schedule a viewing, please contact:



Stella Dai,

Luxury leasing agent at Azari PM

Sr. Project Manager at, Luzon Project Mgmt. LLC

Sr. Real Estate Agent at, Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc.

DRE# 01846450

Mobile: (650) 430-7299

Office: (415)772-1977

Stella@epicrea.com



EPIC REAL ESTATE , AZARI PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & LUZON PROJECT MGMT.



There may be Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prospective tenants should always view the unit prior to entering into agreements for lease or rent.



