All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 333 Bush Street #3806.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
333 Bush Street #3806
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:03 PM

333 Bush Street #3806

333 Bush St · (415) 494-7057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

333 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94104
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 333 Bush Street #3806 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
doorman
internet access
lobby
- ?333 Bush is one of the most top-notch residential high-rises the Financial District has to offer! Featuring a grand lobby and doorman service, the building's aesthetic conjures status and elegance. Lavishly adorned with incredible views of the TransAmerica building and the Bay Bridge. This fully furnished, corner unit condo features two bedrooms, 2 baths with truly spectacular and amazing views day or night. Extensively remodeled with high end designer finishes and gorgeous walnut hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in unit.

Centrally located by the city's most happening cultural and professional centers, 333 Bush is the optimal space for plugging in and tuning out.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Financial District
333 Bush Street has a walking score of 98 out of 100! Walk to the shops, restaurants and Pubs. Be within minutes to work, Bart, and all convenient transportation options.
- 3 minute walk from the F MARKET and WHARVES, the 6 HAIGHT-PARNASSUS bus and the 7 HAIGHT-NORIEGA bus at the Market St and 2nd St stop
- 10 minute walk to Union Square
- Nearby parks include The Presidio Trust, Park At 555 California St. and Saint Mary's Square.

DETAILS:
Bed: 2
Bath: 2
Minimum 30-day stay
Laundry in Unit

Special Features:
Fully Furnished
Incredible Views of San Francisco
Doorman Service
Private Entry
Doorman Service
Controlled Access

Apartment features include:
Fully equipped kitchen
Washer/Dryer in unit
Full set of linens and towels provided
High speed wireless internet and premium cable throughout the apartment
Great space recently remodeled with upscale furnishings
Disability Access
All utilities INCLUDED!

If interested, please contact me along with:
Desired start date
Occupancy (total amount of guests, pets, etc.)
Desired duration of stay (will consider 30-day rentals or more)
A bit about yourself and your interest to rent unit

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Credit Score of 650+
Monthly income of 2.5x the amount of rent
Positive references

CONTACT:
Sarah Kalkbrenner
Leasing Agent
skalkbrenner@structureproperties.com
415.494.7057
BRE# 02070518

Structure Properties
100 Green Street
San Francisco, Ca 94111
www.structureproperties.com

(RLNE5862370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Bush Street #3806 have any available units?
333 Bush Street #3806 has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Bush Street #3806 have?
Some of 333 Bush Street #3806's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Bush Street #3806 currently offering any rent specials?
333 Bush Street #3806 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Bush Street #3806 pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Bush Street #3806 is pet friendly.
Does 333 Bush Street #3806 offer parking?
No, 333 Bush Street #3806 does not offer parking.
Does 333 Bush Street #3806 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Bush Street #3806 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Bush Street #3806 have a pool?
No, 333 Bush Street #3806 does not have a pool.
Does 333 Bush Street #3806 have accessible units?
Yes, 333 Bush Street #3806 has accessible units.
Does 333 Bush Street #3806 have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Bush Street #3806 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 333 Bush Street #3806?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mission
2072 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94102
Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
250 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity