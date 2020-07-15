333 Bush Street #3806

Amenities
- ?333 Bush is one of the most top-notch residential high-rises the Financial District has to offer! Featuring a grand lobby and doorman service, the building's aesthetic conjures status and elegance. Lavishly adorned with incredible views of the TransAmerica building and the Bay Bridge. This fully furnished, corner unit condo features two bedrooms, 2 baths with truly spectacular and amazing views day or night. Extensively remodeled with high end designer finishes and gorgeous walnut hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in unit.
Centrally located by the city's most happening cultural and professional centers, 333 Bush is the optimal space for plugging in and tuning out.
THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Financial District
333 Bush Street has a walking score of 98 out of 100! Walk to the shops, restaurants and Pubs. Be within minutes to work, Bart, and all convenient transportation options.
- 3 minute walk from the F MARKET and WHARVES, the 6 HAIGHT-PARNASSUS bus and the 7 HAIGHT-NORIEGA bus at the Market St and 2nd St stop
- 10 minute walk to Union Square
- Nearby parks include The Presidio Trust, Park At 555 California St. and Saint Mary's Square.
DETAILS:
Bed: 2
Bath: 2
Minimum 30-day stay
Laundry in Unit
Special Features:
Fully Furnished
Incredible Views of San Francisco
Doorman Service
Private Entry
Controlled Access
Apartment features include:
Fully equipped kitchen
Washer/Dryer in unit
Full set of linens and towels provided
High speed wireless internet and premium cable throughout the apartment
Great space recently remodeled with upscale furnishings
Disability Access
All utilities INCLUDED!
If interested, please contact me along with:
Desired start date
Occupancy (total amount of guests, pets, etc.)
Desired duration of stay (will consider 30-day rentals or more)
A bit about yourself and your interest to rent unit
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Credit Score of 650+
Monthly income of 2.5x the amount of rent
Positive references
CONTACT:
Sarah Kalkbrenner
Leasing Agent
skalkbrenner@structureproperties.com
415.494.7057
BRE# 02070518
Structure Properties
100 Green Street
San Francisco, Ca 94111
www.structureproperties.com
(RLNE5862370)