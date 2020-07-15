333 Bush Street #3806

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated doorman

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible doorman internet access lobby

- ?333 Bush is one of the most top-notch residential high-rises the Financial District has to offer! Featuring a grand lobby and doorman service, the building's aesthetic conjures status and elegance. Lavishly adorned with incredible views of the TransAmerica building and the Bay Bridge. This fully furnished, corner unit condo features two bedrooms, 2 baths with truly spectacular and amazing views day or night. Extensively remodeled with high end designer finishes and gorgeous walnut hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in unit.



Centrally located by the city's most happening cultural and professional centers, 333 Bush is the optimal space for plugging in and tuning out.



THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Financial District

333 Bush Street has a walking score of 98 out of 100! Walk to the shops, restaurants and Pubs. Be within minutes to work, Bart, and all convenient transportation options.

- 3 minute walk from the F MARKET and WHARVES, the 6 HAIGHT-PARNASSUS bus and the 7 HAIGHT-NORIEGA bus at the Market St and 2nd St stop

- 10 minute walk to Union Square

- Nearby parks include The Presidio Trust, Park At 555 California St. and Saint Mary's Square.



DETAILS:

Bed: 2

Bath: 2

Minimum 30-day stay

Laundry in Unit



Special Features:

Fully Furnished

Incredible Views of San Francisco

Doorman Service

Private Entry

Controlled Access



Apartment features include:

Fully equipped kitchen

Washer/Dryer in unit

Full set of linens and towels provided

High speed wireless internet and premium cable throughout the apartment

Great space recently remodeled with upscale furnishings

Disability Access

All utilities INCLUDED!



If interested, please contact me along with:

Desired start date

Occupancy (total amount of guests, pets, etc.)

Desired duration of stay (will consider 30-day rentals or more)

A bit about yourself and your interest to rent unit



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Credit Score of 650+

Monthly income of 2.5x the amount of rent

Positive references



CONTACT:

Sarah Kalkbrenner

Leasing Agent

skalkbrenner@structureproperties.com

415.494.7057

BRE# 02070518



Structure Properties

100 Green Street

San Francisco, Ca 94111

www.structureproperties.com



