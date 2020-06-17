All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D

333 Beale Street · (510) 584-9078
Location

333 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
valet service
Rincon Lumina Large Jr. One Bedroom Condo - We are pleased to announce for lease a spacious junior one bedroom, one bath condominium unit in at Rincons Lumina Plaza C. Built in 2016, this unit offers 955 square feet of well-designed interior space, the largest one bedroom floor plan in the Lumina Project.

Unit Details:
Upgraded hardwood floors throughout the unit
9+ foot vaulted ceilings
Gaggenau oven and stove
Gaggenau refrigerator
Bosch dishwasher
Quartz countertops
Custom motorized roller shades
NEST Learning Thermostat w/air conditioning and heating
Bosch washer and dryer in unit
Pre-wired for cable and internet
Valet parking for 1 car

Amenities:
24-hour concierge
Roof-top terrace with BBQ, fire pits, lounge seating, and an outdoor movie theater
Private dining room with direct access to Woodlands Market
Club lounge
Movie theater
7,000 sq. ft. fitness center designed by Jay Wright
Library lounge
20' Rock Climbing Wall
Children's room
75 ft. heated indoor pool
10,500 square foot rooftop oasis
Music practice rooms
Business center
Silver Car -- on location Audi car rentals
Option for bike storage

Conveniences:
Easy access to the Bay Bridge and freeway entrances
Walking distance to Transbay Terminal and other major transportation
Walking distance to Oracle Park, Union Square, the Ferry Building, Fisherman's Wharf, and the Financial District

Lease Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease
Owner pays for HOA
Garbage Included
Renter's Insurance Required
Tenant Responsible for $500.00 Association Move-In Fee
This is a Non-Smoking Home
Sorry No Pets
**Images are of Actual Unit
**Some Images of Common Area are Artist Renderings
**Square footage provided to us by the developer

Contact:
Marty Chan DRE#01400871
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments, Inc.
DRE#01911108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2038033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D have any available units?
333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D have?
Some of 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D currently offering any rent specials?
333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D pet-friendly?
No, 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D offer parking?
Yes, 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D does offer parking.
Does 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D have a pool?
Yes, 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D has a pool.
Does 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D have accessible units?
No, 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D has units with dishwashers.
