333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D

Rincon Lumina Large Jr. One Bedroom Condo - We are pleased to announce for lease a spacious junior one bedroom, one bath condominium unit in at Rincons Lumina Plaza C. Built in 2016, this unit offers 955 square feet of well-designed interior space, the largest one bedroom floor plan in the Lumina Project.



Unit Details:

Upgraded hardwood floors throughout the unit

9+ foot vaulted ceilings

Gaggenau oven and stove

Gaggenau refrigerator

Bosch dishwasher

Quartz countertops

Custom motorized roller shades

NEST Learning Thermostat w/air conditioning and heating

Bosch washer and dryer in unit

Pre-wired for cable and internet

Valet parking for 1 car



Amenities:

24-hour concierge

Roof-top terrace with BBQ, fire pits, lounge seating, and an outdoor movie theater

Private dining room with direct access to Woodlands Market

Club lounge

Movie theater

7,000 sq. ft. fitness center designed by Jay Wright

Library lounge

20' Rock Climbing Wall

Children's room

75 ft. heated indoor pool

10,500 square foot rooftop oasis

Music practice rooms

Business center

Silver Car -- on location Audi car rentals

Option for bike storage



Conveniences:

Easy access to the Bay Bridge and freeway entrances

Walking distance to Transbay Terminal and other major transportation

Walking distance to Oracle Park, Union Square, the Ferry Building, Fisherman's Wharf, and the Financial District



Lease Terms:

Minimum One Year Lease

Owner pays for HOA

Garbage Included

Renter's Insurance Required

Tenant Responsible for $500.00 Association Move-In Fee

This is a Non-Smoking Home

Sorry No Pets

**Images are of Actual Unit

**Some Images of Common Area are Artist Renderings

**Square footage provided to us by the developer



Contact:

Marty Chan DRE#01400871

Phone: 510-584-9078

Email: rentals@discoinvest.com

Discovery Investments, Inc.

DRE#01911108



No Pets Allowed



