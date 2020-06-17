333 Beale Street Plaza C, Unit 2D

Amenities
Rincon Lumina Large Jr. One Bedroom Condo - We are pleased to announce for lease a spacious junior one bedroom, one bath condominium unit in at Rincons Lumina Plaza C. Built in 2016, this unit offers 955 square feet of well-designed interior space, the largest one bedroom floor plan in the Lumina Project.
Unit Details:
Upgraded hardwood floors throughout the unit
9+ foot vaulted ceilings
Gaggenau oven and stove
Gaggenau refrigerator
Bosch dishwasher
Quartz countertops
Custom motorized roller shades
NEST Learning Thermostat w/air conditioning and heating
Bosch washer and dryer in unit
Pre-wired for cable and internet
Valet parking for 1 car
Amenities:
24-hour concierge
Roof-top terrace with BBQ, fire pits, lounge seating, and an outdoor movie theater
Private dining room with direct access to Woodlands Market
Club lounge
Movie theater
7,000 sq. ft. fitness center designed by Jay Wright
Library lounge
20' Rock Climbing Wall
Children's room
75 ft. heated indoor pool
10,500 square foot rooftop oasis
Music practice rooms
Business center
Silver Car -- on location Audi car rentals
Option for bike storage
Conveniences:
Easy access to the Bay Bridge and freeway entrances
Walking distance to Transbay Terminal and other major transportation
Walking distance to Oracle Park, Union Square, the Ferry Building, Fisherman's Wharf, and the Financial District
Lease Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease
Owner pays for HOA
Garbage Included
Renter's Insurance Required
Tenant Responsible for $500.00 Association Move-In Fee
This is a Non-Smoking Home
Sorry No Pets
**Images are of Actual Unit
**Some Images of Common Area are Artist Renderings
**Square footage provided to us by the developer
Contact:
Marty Chan DRE#01400871
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments, Inc.
DRE#01911108
