Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:21 PM

3302 California Street

3302 California Street · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3302 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Presidio Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Laurel Heights 2 Bedrooms, 1-1/2 bath Unit w/Office or small 3rd optional bedroom Features Include: - Large living room with excellent natural light - Additional room perfect for a home office or optional 3rd bedroom - Laundry room with Washer-dryer - Hardwood floors throughout - Spacious eat-in kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, disposal - 2 Large bedrooms with excellent closet space - Large full bathroom with shower over tub - Half bathroom just off the kitchen and laundry room - Well maintained 4 unit building. Prime location! Close to restaurants and shops on Sacramento Street. Close to Laurel Village, Restaurants, Cafe's, Walgreen's, Trader Joe's, and JCC 94 WALK SCORE! - Many convenient buses - Well maintained four unit building - Parking available for extra $250 per month - No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 California Street have any available units?
3302 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 California Street have?
Some of 3302 California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
3302 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 3302 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3302 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 3302 California Street offers parking.
Does 3302 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3302 California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 California Street have a pool?
No, 3302 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 3302 California Street have accessible units?
No, 3302 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 California Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

