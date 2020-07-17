3302 California Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious Laurel Heights 2 Bedrooms, 1-1/2 bath Unit w/Office or small 3rd optional bedroom Features Include: - Large living room with excellent natural light - Additional room perfect for a home office or optional 3rd bedroom - Laundry room with Washer-dryer - Hardwood floors throughout - Spacious eat-in kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, disposal - 2 Large bedrooms with excellent closet space - Large full bathroom with shower over tub - Half bathroom just off the kitchen and laundry room - Well maintained 4 unit building. Prime location! Close to restaurants and shops on Sacramento Street. Close to Laurel Village, Restaurants, Cafe's, Walgreen's, Trader Joe's, and JCC 94 WALK SCORE! - Many convenient buses - Well maintained four unit building - Parking available for extra $250 per month - No pets