330 Mission Bay Boulevard North
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:10 PM

330 Mission Bay Boulevard North

330 Mission Bay Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

330 Mission Bay Boulevard North, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North have any available units?
330 Mission Bay Boulevard North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North currently offering any rent specials?
330 Mission Bay Boulevard North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North pet-friendly?
No, 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North offer parking?
No, 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North does not offer parking.
Does 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North have a pool?
No, 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North does not have a pool.
Does 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North have accessible units?
No, 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

