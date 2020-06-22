All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

322 Parnassus Avenue

322 Parnassus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

322 Parnassus Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94117
Parnassus Heights

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***Call or text Tanya at 415-752-1414 to schedule a showing or more information**** One half block from UCSF, between Willard and Hallway Ideal for someone in training at UCSF Quiet, 8 unit bldg, in mint condition, 2 room studio plus bathroom Walk to Cole Valley, Haight Ashbury, 9th and Irving and Golden Gate park Close to all public transportation South Facing Separate eat-in kitchen with area for table and chairs Gas stove and frost free refrigerator Coin operated Laundry in bldg. Very quiet, double paned windows Sorry, no smokers/no pets Sorry, no parking. cable ready Room in basement for bicycles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Parnassus Avenue have any available units?
322 Parnassus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 322 Parnassus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
322 Parnassus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Parnassus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 322 Parnassus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 322 Parnassus Avenue offer parking?
No, 322 Parnassus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 322 Parnassus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Parnassus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Parnassus Avenue have a pool?
No, 322 Parnassus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 322 Parnassus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 322 Parnassus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Parnassus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Parnassus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Parnassus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Parnassus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
