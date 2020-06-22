322 Parnassus Avenue

Amenities

***Call or text Tanya at 415-752-1414 to schedule a showing or more information**** One half block from UCSF, between Willard and Hallway Ideal for someone in training at UCSF Quiet, 8 unit bldg, in mint condition, 2 room studio plus bathroom Walk to Cole Valley, Haight Ashbury, 9th and Irving and Golden Gate park Close to all public transportation South Facing Separate eat-in kitchen with area for table and chairs Gas stove and frost free refrigerator Coin operated Laundry in bldg. Very quiet, double paned windows Sorry, no smokers/no pets Sorry, no parking. cable ready Room in basement for bicycles