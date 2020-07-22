322 6th St..

Amenities
SoMa: Top Floor Condo w/ Enclosed Bedroom + Office Loft, Free WiFi, Parking & Shared Roof Deck w/ BBQ & Fire Pit - **ONE MONTH of FREE RENT with a 13 month lease starting within 2 weeks! That's a net monthly rent rate of $3370 when the base rent of $3650/month is annualized over 13 months! Otherwise a 12 month lease can start anytime without any free rent for $3650/month. Other restrictions may apply.**
Welcome to the live/work lofts at 322 6th Street! Features include:
- top floor corner unit
- enclosed bedroom upstairs with full bath ensuite and walk-in closet
- flexible loft space upstairs can be used for home office or guest quarters
- 18' ceilings
- tons of natural light with southern exposure
- floor to ceiling windows & skylights
- maple hardwood floors on the main level
- gas fireplace
- private balcony
- stainless steel appliances including a gas range and dishwasher
- custom-built breakfast bar
- 2nd full bathroom downstairs
- washer/dryer in-unit
The building features:
- shared roof deck with views, BBQ & fire pit
- garage parking for one car is included
- elevator
Super convenient location:
- lots of restaurants and nightlife within walking distance
- easy access to 101/280 freeways and Caltrain
- easy walk to the Metreon and Union Square
Lease terms:
- water, garbage AND high-speed internet from Monkeybrains is included
- pets considered on a case by case basis
- available NOW for viewing and move in
- 12 month minimum lease, unfurnished
- Tenant pays moving fees, as required by HOA
- non-smoking unit
- square footage is approximate
