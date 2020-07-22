322 6th St..

Amenities

SoMa: Top Floor Condo w/ Enclosed Bedroom + Office Loft, Free WiFi, Parking & Shared Roof Deck w/ BBQ & Fire Pit - **ONE MONTH of FREE RENT with a 13 month lease starting within 2 weeks! That's a net monthly rent rate of $3370 when the base rent of $3650/month is annualized over 13 months! Otherwise a 12 month lease can start anytime without any free rent for $3650/month. Other restrictions may apply.**



Welcome to the live/work lofts at 322 6th Street! Features include:

- top floor corner unit

- enclosed bedroom upstairs with full bath ensuite and walk-in closet

- flexible loft space upstairs can be used for home office or guest quarters

- 18' ceilings

- tons of natural light with southern exposure

- floor to ceiling windows & skylights

- maple hardwood floors on the main level

- gas fireplace

- private balcony

- stainless steel appliances including a gas range and dishwasher

- custom-built breakfast bar

- 2nd full bathroom downstairs

- washer/dryer in-unit



The building features:

- shared roof deck with views, BBQ & fire pit

- garage parking for one car is included

- elevator



Super convenient location:

- lots of restaurants and nightlife within walking distance

- easy access to 101/280 freeways and Caltrain

- easy walk to the Metreon and Union Square



Lease terms:

- water, garbage AND high-speed internet from Monkeybrains is included

- pets considered on a case by case basis

- available NOW for viewing and move in

- 12 month minimum lease, unfurnished

- Tenant pays moving fees, as required by HOA

- non-smoking unit

- square footage is approximate



We look forward to hearing from you!



SF City Rents

SF City Rents

DRE# 01182457



