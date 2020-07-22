All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

322 6th St.

322 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 6th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
SoMa: Top Floor Condo w/ Enclosed Bedroom + Office Loft, Free WiFi, Parking & Shared Roof Deck w/ BBQ & Fire Pit - **ONE MONTH of FREE RENT with a 13 month lease starting within 2 weeks! That's a net monthly rent rate of $3370 when the base rent of $3650/month is annualized over 13 months! Otherwise a 12 month lease can start anytime without any free rent for $3650/month. Other restrictions may apply.**

**To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

**We are conducting in-person tours, but are also accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can call, email or text us for the video walkthrough, or to schedule an in-person showing.**

Welcome to the live/work lofts at 322 6th Street! Features include:
- top floor corner unit
- enclosed bedroom upstairs with full bath ensuite and walk-in closet
- flexible loft space upstairs can be used for home office or guest quarters
- 18' ceilings
- tons of natural light with southern exposure
- floor to ceiling windows & skylights
- maple hardwood floors on the main level
- gas fireplace
- private balcony
- stainless steel appliances including a gas range and dishwasher
- custom-built breakfast bar
- 2nd full bathroom downstairs
- washer/dryer in-unit

The building features:
- shared roof deck with views, BBQ & fire pit
- garage parking for one car is included
- elevator

Super convenient location:
- lots of restaurants and nightlife within walking distance
- easy access to 101/280 freeways and Caltrain
- easy walk to the Metreon and Union Square

Lease terms:
- water, garbage AND high-speed internet from Monkeybrains is included
- pets considered on a case by case basis
- available NOW for viewing and move in
- 12 month minimum lease, unfurnished
- Tenant pays moving fees, as required by HOA
- non-smoking unit
- square footage is approximate

**To schedule a showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/SF

We look forward to hearing from you!

SF City Rents
DRE# 01182457 (please don't use the DRE# to request a showing, instead please provide the property address: 322 6th Street)

(RLNE5870224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 322 6th St. have any available units?
322 6th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 6th St. have?
Some of 322 6th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 6th St. currently offering any rent specials?
322 6th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 6th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 6th St. is pet friendly.
Does 322 6th St. offer parking?
Yes, 322 6th St. offers parking.
Does 322 6th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 6th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 6th St. have a pool?
No, 322 6th St. does not have a pool.
Does 322 6th St. have accessible units?
No, 322 6th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 322 6th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 6th St. has units with dishwashers.

