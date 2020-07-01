3210 GOUGH

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities gym dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Hip, loud, young and hot: This is either the casting-call note for "Gossip Girl" or the description of the Marina. Either way, this is one of San Francisco's most desirable places to live, work and visit. Thriving nightlife, sweeping views and chic fashions keep the locals loyal.



The grass is always greener when you live within warm-up distance of the Marina Green. From the classic facade to the overhauled interiors, this prime-location pad is perfectly polished and put-together. Your eyeballs will thank you for the light-filled interiors, spacious bay windows and designer kitchen. Your abs will thank you for the outdoor exercise opportunities that abound in this Fitbit-friendly locale.



