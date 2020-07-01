All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

3210 GOUGH

3210 Gough St · (415) 649-4099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3210 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3210 GOUGH.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Hip, loud, young and hot: This is either the casting-call note for "Gossip Girl" or the description of the Marina. Either way, this is one of San Francisco's most desirable places to live, work and visit. Thriving nightlife, sweeping views and chic fashions keep the locals loyal.

The grass is always greener when you live within warm-up distance of the Marina Green. From the classic facade to the overhauled interiors, this prime-location pad is perfectly polished and put-together. Your eyeballs will thank you for the light-filled interiors, spacious bay windows and designer kitchen. Your abs will thank you for the outdoor exercise opportunities that abound in this Fitbit-friendly locale.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Ou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 GOUGH have any available units?
3210 GOUGH has 2 units available starting at $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 GOUGH have?
Some of 3210 GOUGH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 GOUGH currently offering any rent specials?
3210 GOUGH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 GOUGH pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 GOUGH is pet friendly.
Does 3210 GOUGH offer parking?
No, 3210 GOUGH does not offer parking.
Does 3210 GOUGH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 GOUGH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 GOUGH have a pool?
No, 3210 GOUGH does not have a pool.
Does 3210 GOUGH have accessible units?
No, 3210 GOUGH does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 GOUGH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 GOUGH has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

