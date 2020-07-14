320 14TH STREET Apartments

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher bathtub range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities

The Mission District is a feast for the eyes; vibrant Murals, colorful produce markets, and funky fashions spice up the streets. This sunny neighborhood packs a lot of flavor into a few blocks. Travel the globe one bite at a time - burritos at El Farolito, falafel at Old Jerusalem, or tapas at El Valenciano. Burn it all off with a match at Dolores Park tennis courts, salsa class at ODC Dance or jog along hilly Dolores. Bart, MUNI, and tech shuttles make the Mission commute easy.



At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the