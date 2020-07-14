All apartments in San Francisco
320 14TH STREET Apartments
320 14TH STREET Apartments

320 14th Street · (415) 853-5568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 14th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 398 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 320 14TH STREET Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Mission District is a feast for the eyes; vibrant Murals, colorful produce markets, and funky fashions spice up the streets. This sunny neighborhood packs a lot of flavor into a few blocks. Travel the globe one bite at a time - burritos at El Farolito, falafel at Old Jerusalem, or tapas at El Valenciano. Burn it all off with a match at Dolores Park tennis courts, salsa class at ODC Dance or jog along hilly Dolores. Bart, MUNI, and tech shuttles make the Mission commute easy.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 14TH STREET Apartments have any available units?
320 14TH STREET Apartments has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 14TH STREET Apartments have?
Some of 320 14TH STREET Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 14TH STREET Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
320 14TH STREET Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 14TH STREET Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 320 14TH STREET Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 320 14TH STREET Apartments offer parking?
No, 320 14TH STREET Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 320 14TH STREET Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 14TH STREET Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 14TH STREET Apartments have a pool?
No, 320 14TH STREET Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 320 14TH STREET Apartments have accessible units?
No, 320 14TH STREET Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 320 14TH STREET Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 14TH STREET Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

