Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

3030 Turk Boulevard

3030 Turk Boulevard · (415) 668-1202
Location

3030 Turk Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94118
Lone Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3030 Turk Blvd # 8 This top floor, bright and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is centrally located in the Richmond District and walking distance to USF. Recently remodeled which included new kitchen with Stone counters, new bathrooms, new flooring and windows. Amenities also included are: - Garage parking included - Electric Fireplace - Recessed LED lighting - Washer/Dryer on site - Lots of natural light - Lots of closet space - Walkers Score - 91 Walkers Paradise No Smoking No Pets Online Application available on our website Please contact Silvia to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Turk Boulevard have any available units?
3030 Turk Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Turk Boulevard have?
Some of 3030 Turk Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Turk Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Turk Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Turk Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Turk Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3030 Turk Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Turk Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3030 Turk Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Turk Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Turk Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3030 Turk Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Turk Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3030 Turk Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Turk Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Turk Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
