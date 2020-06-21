3030 Turk Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3030 Turk Blvd # 8 This top floor, bright and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is centrally located in the Richmond District and walking distance to USF. Recently remodeled which included new kitchen with Stone counters, new bathrooms, new flooring and windows. Amenities also included are: - Garage parking included - Electric Fireplace - Recessed LED lighting - Washer/Dryer on site - Lots of natural light - Lots of closet space - Walkers Score - 91 Walkers Paradise No Smoking No Pets Online Application available on our website Please contact Silvia to schedule a showing.