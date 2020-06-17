301 Mission Street

Amenities

Classic Contemporary. Best in Millennium Tower- THE MID-RISE City Residences building! Unparalleled lifestyle, convenience, design, and space. Already a perfect contemporary space, beautiful and functionally intelligent upgrades make this 2 bedroom/ 1 bedroom w/ flex space, 2 bathrooms 8th-floor Millennium Tower City Residence a standout among the best! A northwest corner condo offering stunning views of the city as well as unique direct access to your optional private parking space. Blackout window coverings, and flex space outfitted with frosted glass pocket door ensuring privacy, blissful sleep as well as a light-filled space. An exceptional Domicile. World class amenities. First Class service and best location