Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:51 AM

301 Mission Street

301 Mission Street · (415) 663-6377
Location

301 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Classic Contemporary. Best in Millennium Tower- THE MID-RISE City Residences building! Unparalleled lifestyle, convenience, design, and space. Already a perfect contemporary space, beautiful and functionally intelligent upgrades make this 2 bedroom/ 1 bedroom w/ flex space, 2 bathrooms 8th-floor Millennium Tower City Residence a standout among the best! A northwest corner condo offering stunning views of the city as well as unique direct access to your optional private parking space. Blackout window coverings, and flex space outfitted with frosted glass pocket door ensuring privacy, blissful sleep as well as a light-filled space. An exceptional Domicile. World class amenities. First Class service and best location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Mission Street have any available units?
301 Mission Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 301 Mission Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Mission Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Mission Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 Mission Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 301 Mission Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Mission Street does offer parking.
Does 301 Mission Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Mission Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Mission Street have a pool?
No, 301 Mission Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Mission Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Mission Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Mission Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Mission Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Mission Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Mission Street does not have units with air conditioning.
