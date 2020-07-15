301 Main Street

Amenities
CONDO DESCRIPTION: 1760 square Feet, 2 bedroom plus huge den/living room, 2.5 bathroom, Tall Curved windows, Bosch stainless steel appliances, Pantry in kitchen, Granite countertops, In-unit washer and dryer in separate utility/laundry room, Walk-in closets with custom closet organizers, Custom wide plank Brazilian walnut hardwood floors, and upgraded baseboards, Hunter Douglas window shades, Italian Crystal track lighting, Plenty of storage space (pantry, 2hallways closets, linen closet, utility room, 2 walk-in closets), Deeded parking in building. BUILDING AMMENDITIES: 24 hour security, Concierge, 5000 square foot fitness center, includes sauna and locker rooms, 75 foot long indoor heated pool, Club lounge, Movie theater, Business Center.