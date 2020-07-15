All apartments in San Francisco
301 Main Street

301 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Main Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
CONDO DESCRIPTION: 1760 square Feet, 2 bedroom plus huge den/living room, 2.5 bathroom, Tall Curved windows, Bosch stainless steel appliances, Pantry in kitchen, Granite countertops, In-unit washer and dryer in separate utility/laundry room, Walk-in closets with custom closet organizers, Custom wide plank Brazilian walnut hardwood floors, and upgraded baseboards, Hunter Douglas window shades, Italian Crystal track lighting, Plenty of storage space (pantry, 2hallways closets, linen closet, utility room, 2 walk-in closets), Deeded parking in building. BUILDING AMMENDITIES: 24 hour security, Concierge, 5000 square foot fitness center, includes sauna and locker rooms, 75 foot long indoor heated pool, Club lounge, Movie theater, Business Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Main Street have any available units?
301 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Main Street have?
Some of 301 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 301 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Main Street offers parking.
Does 301 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 301 Main Street has a pool.
Does 301 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

