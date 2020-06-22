Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:10 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2925 Van Ness Avenue
2925 Van Ness Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Marina District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2925 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have any available units?
2925 Van Ness Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Francisco, CA
.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 2925 Van Ness Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Van Ness Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Van Ness Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue offer parking?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have a pool?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
