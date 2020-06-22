All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2925 Van Ness Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2925 Van Ness Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:10 PM

2925 Van Ness Avenue

2925 Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Marina District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2925 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have any available units?
2925 Van Ness Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 2925 Van Ness Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Van Ness Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Van Ness Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue offer parking?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have a pool?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 Van Ness Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 Van Ness Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3201 23RD STREET Apartments
3201 23rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St
San Francisco, CA 94158
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
40 TIFFANY Apartments
40 Tiffany Ave
San Francisco, CA 94110
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco