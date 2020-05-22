291 30th Street #B

Amenities

SHOWING Thursday (6/18) from 7:45PM-8PM. Contemporary 1BR/1BA w/ Office Space,Sh.Yard, Fantastic Neighbourhood (291 30th St #B) - * $2,395/month annual lease

* Office

* Shared yard

* Sorry, no pet!

* Available: June 13th or sooner



SHOWING Thursday (6/18) from 7:45PM-8PM. We will keep a safe distance.



****PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES IF YOU WANT TO ENTER THE UNIT***



Location: 291 – 30th Street, Apt. B at Church Street



Contemporary 1BR/1BA on the border of Noe Valley and Glen Park. Floors are new hardwood throughout except bath, which has tile floors. Heat is via gas wall heaters.



Open living and dining room is at the back of the apartment, has kitchen along one wall and partially along another. There is a bank of windows opposite the kitchen. Office is off living room to one side facing the windows. Kitchen includes gas stove and has good cabinet space.

Bedroom has a wall closet with sliding doors. Bath is immediately to the left off the central hallway when entering the apartment, followed by the bedroom. Bath is standard with shower-over-tub.



Apartment is in a great location where Church connects to 30th Street. Church Street shopping and dining provide a wide selection of cafés, restaurants and businesses. Walk Score is 92. Transit Score is 79. The 24 bus line and J-Church MUNI are mere steps away; Glen Park BART is about a five-minute walk. Apartment is above a street level business. Laundry within two blocks. Street parking only.



Sorry, no pets.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



