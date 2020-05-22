All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

291 30th Street #B

291 30th Street · (415) 929-0717
Location

291 30th Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 291 30th Street #B · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
SHOWING Thursday (6/18) from 7:45PM-8PM. Contemporary 1BR/1BA w/ Office Space,Sh.Yard, Fantastic Neighbourhood (291 30th St #B) - * $2,395/month annual lease
* Office
* Shared yard
* Sorry, no pet!
* Available: June 13th or sooner

SHOWING Thursday (6/18) from 7:45PM-8PM. We will keep a safe distance.

****PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES IF YOU WANT TO ENTER THE UNIT***

Location: 291 – 30th Street, Apt. B at Church Street

Contemporary 1BR/1BA on the border of Noe Valley and Glen Park. Floors are new hardwood throughout except bath, which has tile floors. Heat is via gas wall heaters.

Open living and dining room is at the back of the apartment, has kitchen along one wall and partially along another. There is a bank of windows opposite the kitchen. Office is off living room to one side facing the windows. Kitchen includes gas stove and has good cabinet space.
Bedroom has a wall closet with sliding doors. Bath is immediately to the left off the central hallway when entering the apartment, followed by the bedroom. Bath is standard with shower-over-tub.

Apartment is in a great location where Church connects to 30th Street. Church Street shopping and dining provide a wide selection of cafés, restaurants and businesses. Walk Score is 92. Transit Score is 79. The 24 bus line and J-Church MUNI are mere steps away; Glen Park BART is about a five-minute walk. Apartment is above a street level business. Laundry within two blocks. Street parking only.

Sorry, no pets.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
BRE# 01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5762976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 30th Street #B have any available units?
291 30th Street #B has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 291 30th Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
291 30th Street #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 30th Street #B pet-friendly?
No, 291 30th Street #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 291 30th Street #B offer parking?
No, 291 30th Street #B does not offer parking.
Does 291 30th Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 30th Street #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 30th Street #B have a pool?
No, 291 30th Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 291 30th Street #B have accessible units?
No, 291 30th Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 291 30th Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 30th Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 30th Street #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 30th Street #B does not have units with air conditioning.
