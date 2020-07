Amenities

2888 16th Street Apartment #8 Fully remodeled studio with gorgeous hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near all major public transportation, the best bars/restaurants, etc. The studio in not large and the living space is approximately 12' x 16'. The floors in the main room are also slightly sloped.Highlights Recently fully remodeled unit Laundry in building Hardwood Floors Stainless Steel Appliances 98/100 "Walker's Paradise" - Walkscore 96/100 "Rider's Paradise" - Transit Score 99/100 "Biker's Paradise" - Biking Score Under Rent Control There is no parking available at building. Pets OK. No smoking. 1 year lease and then goes month to month. Online application available on our website. Please contact David to set up a viewing: David Alexander Gaetani Real Estate, Inc 415-668-1202 phone CalBRE License #: 01906535