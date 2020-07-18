All apartments in San Francisco
284 Mallorca Way
284 Mallorca Way

284 Mallorca Way · No Longer Available
Location

284 Mallorca Way, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Mallorca Way have any available units?
284 Mallorca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 284 Mallorca Way currently offering any rent specials?
284 Mallorca Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Mallorca Way pet-friendly?
No, 284 Mallorca Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 284 Mallorca Way offer parking?
No, 284 Mallorca Way does not offer parking.
Does 284 Mallorca Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Mallorca Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Mallorca Way have a pool?
No, 284 Mallorca Way does not have a pool.
Does 284 Mallorca Way have accessible units?
No, 284 Mallorca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Mallorca Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 Mallorca Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Mallorca Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Mallorca Way does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

