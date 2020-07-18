All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 283 Parker Ave #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
283 Parker Ave #A
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:23 AM

283 Parker Ave #A

283 Parker Avenue · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lone Mountain
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

283 Parker Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Lone Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********
After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.
*****************************************************************

This is a 3 bedroom (w/ 1 bonus sunroom) and 2 bathroom unit with a spacious dining room and newly renovated kitchen finished with new cabinets, counter, and new appliance.

Situated between the district of Inner Richmond and Lone Mountain, close to convenience stores, restaurants, post office, and banks. Nearby of USF campus, the Panhandle and Golden Gate Park.

Unit Features:
- New carpet throughout the unit
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Stove / Oven

Lease Term: Min 1 year / No Pets / No Smoking

Rent:
- $5500 First Month Rent + $5500 Security Deposit
- Tenants will be responsible for all utilities -- including Electricity (PG&E), water and sewage, garbage, and gas.
- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 personal liability coverage and Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. listed as additional insured.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)

If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:
https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=45586

If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval.

We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory non-refundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.

Agent Contact:
Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)
(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)

Henry Low (DRE#00852797)
Phone: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Parker Ave #A have any available units?
283 Parker Ave #A has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 Parker Ave #A have?
Some of 283 Parker Ave #A's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Parker Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
283 Parker Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Parker Ave #A pet-friendly?
No, 283 Parker Ave #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 283 Parker Ave #A offer parking?
No, 283 Parker Ave #A does not offer parking.
Does 283 Parker Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Parker Ave #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Parker Ave #A have a pool?
No, 283 Parker Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 283 Parker Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 283 Parker Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Parker Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Parker Ave #A has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 283 Parker Ave #A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94133
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1795 O'Farrell Apartments
1795 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1060 PINE Apartments
1060 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Terraces
1330 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
691 O'Farrell
691 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity