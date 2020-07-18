283 Parker Ave #A

Amenities

********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********

After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.

*****************************************************************



This is a 3 bedroom (w/ 1 bonus sunroom) and 2 bathroom unit with a spacious dining room and newly renovated kitchen finished with new cabinets, counter, and new appliance.



Situated between the district of Inner Richmond and Lone Mountain, close to convenience stores, restaurants, post office, and banks. Nearby of USF campus, the Panhandle and Golden Gate Park.



Unit Features:

- New carpet throughout the unit

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Stove / Oven



Lease Term: Min 1 year / No Pets / No Smoking



Rent:

- $5500 First Month Rent + $5500 Security Deposit

- Tenants will be responsible for all utilities -- including Electricity (PG&E), water and sewage, garbage, and gas.

- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 personal liability coverage and Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. listed as additional insured.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)



If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:

https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=45586



If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval.



We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory non-refundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.



Agent Contact:

Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)

(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)



Henry Low (DRE#00852797)

Phone: 415-505-0303