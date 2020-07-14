All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 23 2020 at 9:10 AM

2828 Geary

2828 Geary Blvd · (415) 818-1392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2828 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2828 Geary.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters. Bespoke boutiques, ribbon shops and sidewalk cafes give Sacramento street a bit of Parisian flair while busy California Street is host to an upscale strip mall where arugula, fragrant candles and fine wines are just a few of the items on offer. Nearby universities add pep to the area.

Perched just on the sunny side of the fog belt, this Inner Richmond apartment boasts plenty of warm details. Farm-style wood bannister, hardwood floors and original fixtures keep the charm quotient high, while uber fresh kitchen and appliance updates make it a model of modern convenience.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Geary have any available units?
2828 Geary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Geary have?
Some of 2828 Geary's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Geary currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Geary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Geary pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 Geary is pet friendly.
Does 2828 Geary offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Geary offers parking.
Does 2828 Geary have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 Geary offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Geary have a pool?
No, 2828 Geary does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Geary have accessible units?
No, 2828 Geary does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Geary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Geary has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

