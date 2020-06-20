All apartments in San Francisco
282 Castro Street

282 Castro Street · No Longer Available
Location

282 Castro Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Corona Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Castro Street have any available units?
282 Castro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 282 Castro Street currently offering any rent specials?
282 Castro Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Castro Street pet-friendly?
No, 282 Castro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 282 Castro Street offer parking?
No, 282 Castro Street does not offer parking.
Does 282 Castro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Castro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Castro Street have a pool?
No, 282 Castro Street does not have a pool.
Does 282 Castro Street have accessible units?
No, 282 Castro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Castro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Castro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Castro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Castro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
