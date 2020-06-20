Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
282 Castro Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
282 Castro Street
282 Castro Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
282 Castro Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Corona Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 282 Castro Street have any available units?
282 Castro Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Francisco, CA
.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 282 Castro Street currently offering any rent specials?
282 Castro Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Castro Street pet-friendly?
No, 282 Castro Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 282 Castro Street offer parking?
No, 282 Castro Street does not offer parking.
Does 282 Castro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Castro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Castro Street have a pool?
No, 282 Castro Street does not have a pool.
Does 282 Castro Street have accessible units?
No, 282 Castro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Castro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Castro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Castro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Castro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
