Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:50 PM

2807 Steiner Street

2807 Steiner Street · (415) 855-2399
Location

2807 Steiner Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$4,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Step into pure San Francisco historic charm in this renovated Victorian Mansion.

We have a 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment on the 3rd floor waiting for its new renter. This apartment features modern finishes and up-to-date stainless steel appliances and fixtures.

2807 Steiner Street is a 9-unit building in Pacific Heights, a prime location with sweeping views of the Bay Bridge, Alcatraz and the San Francisco Bay. This Victorian mansion was built in 1900 and converted into apartments in the late 1950s. The building was purchased in 2016 and underwent a complete top-to-bottom renovation, in which residents and find modern comfort and "home".

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Steiner Street have any available units?
2807 Steiner Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 2807 Steiner Street currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Steiner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Steiner Street pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Steiner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2807 Steiner Street offer parking?
No, 2807 Steiner Street does not offer parking.
Does 2807 Steiner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 Steiner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Steiner Street have a pool?
No, 2807 Steiner Street does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Steiner Street have accessible units?
No, 2807 Steiner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Steiner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Steiner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 Steiner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 Steiner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

