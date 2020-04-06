280 Spear Street #4E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking lobby

Exciting and exquisite corner 3BD 2BA with a large private terrace and views of the Bay and Bay Bridge at the newest iconic addition to San Francisco skyline.See Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=x4Eumbsn6gZ&brand=0See Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/mc0ajpuohmtty34/280-Spear-Street-LONG-INTRO-480p-MP4.mp4?dl=0MIRA marks the evolution of architecture and design of two dynamic forces – Tishman Speyer and Studio Gang. Twisting up 40 stories, MIRA moves away from the impersonal buildings of the past and toward a future of accessible, artistic, high-design architecture.This exquisitely executed space features sophisticated finishes and thoughtful details.Its open kitchen is designed with durable, beautiful Caesarstone countertops, state-of-the-art Miele™ appliances, and custom cabinetry designed by San Francisco-based SOZO Studio.Crisp, clean, and contemporary bathrooms are designed with fixtures and materials including Volakas marble countertops on the floating vanity, Italian-made porcelain tile, and Kohler chrome fixtures. Other features include gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer/dryer, custom window shades, air conditioning, and one car parking.The amenities are the result of considerable thought and innovative design. From the well-appointed lobby, Jay Wright fitness center, elegant private dining and lounge to the beautiful roof deck and inspired children’s room.MIRA’s street-level retail delivers an array of amenities right to residents and neighbors. With broad sidewalks, a double row of trees, and outdoor seating areas, these inviting street-level storefronts create an unmatched neighborhood retail experience.