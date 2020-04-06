All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
280 Spear Street #4E
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:04 PM

280 Spear Street #4E

280 Spear St · (415) 264-1296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

280 Spear St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
lobby
Exciting and exquisite corner 3BD 2BA with a large private terrace and views of the Bay and Bay Bridge at the newest iconic addition to San Francisco skyline.See Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=x4Eumbsn6gZ&brand=0See Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/mc0ajpuohmtty34/280-Spear-Street-LONG-INTRO-480p-MP4.mp4?dl=0MIRA marks the evolution of architecture and design of two dynamic forces – Tishman Speyer and Studio Gang. Twisting up 40 stories, MIRA moves away from the impersonal buildings of the past and toward a future of accessible, artistic, high-design architecture.This exquisitely executed space features sophisticated finishes and thoughtful details.Its open kitchen is designed with durable, beautiful Caesarstone countertops, state-of-the-art Miele™ appliances, and custom cabinetry designed by San Francisco-based SOZO Studio.Crisp, clean, and contemporary bathrooms are designed with fixtures and materials including Volakas marble countertops on the floating vanity, Italian-made porcelain tile, and Kohler chrome fixtures. Other features include gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer/dryer, custom window shades, air conditioning, and one car parking.The amenities are the result of considerable thought and innovative design. From the well-appointed lobby, Jay Wright fitness center, elegant private dining and lounge to the beautiful roof deck and inspired children’s room.MIRA’s street-level retail delivers an array of amenities right to residents and neighbors. With broad sidewalks, a double row of trees, and outdoor seating areas, these inviting street-level storefronts create an unmatched neighborhood retail experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Spear Street #4E have any available units?
280 Spear Street #4E has a unit available for $6,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 Spear Street #4E have?
Some of 280 Spear Street #4E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Spear Street #4E currently offering any rent specials?
280 Spear Street #4E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Spear Street #4E pet-friendly?
No, 280 Spear Street #4E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 280 Spear Street #4E offer parking?
Yes, 280 Spear Street #4E does offer parking.
Does 280 Spear Street #4E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Spear Street #4E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Spear Street #4E have a pool?
No, 280 Spear Street #4E does not have a pool.
Does 280 Spear Street #4E have accessible units?
No, 280 Spear Street #4E does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Spear Street #4E have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Spear Street #4E does not have units with dishwashers.
