Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

2790 19th Ave.

2790 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2790 19th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94132
West Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Expansive 2 bedroom, 2 bath property in a desirable doorman building, combining the convenience of city living with the tranquility of living between two green areas while still close to SF State University and the Stonestown Shopping Center. Large open-concept eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and 5 burner stove. The master bedroom consists of it's own wing and combines ample closet space with a beautiful master bath. The living room open to a huge balcony/patio with Barbeque and outdoor furniture. Key Features: - 2 BD 2 BA - Fully Furnished - 2 Car Parking Available - 1x King, 1x Queen Comfortable Beds - 24 Hour Doorman Attendant - Large 1,600 square feet floor plan - In Unit Washer / Dryer - Dishwasher / Disposal - Custom Lighting System - High Speed Wifi Available - HD Television - Large, Luxurious Bathrooms Key Terms: - Minimum Lease Term: 1 Year - Utilities Negotiable - Delivered Furnished - No Pets ReLISTO. Property terms or conditions subject to change at any time.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 19th Ave. have any available units?
2790 19th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2790 19th Ave. have?
Some of 2790 19th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2790 19th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2790 19th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 19th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2790 19th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2790 19th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2790 19th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2790 19th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2790 19th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 19th Ave. have a pool?
No, 2790 19th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2790 19th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2790 19th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 19th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2790 19th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
