2790 19th Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities doorman parking bbq/grill internet access

Expansive 2 bedroom, 2 bath property in a desirable doorman building, combining the convenience of city living with the tranquility of living between two green areas while still close to SF State University and the Stonestown Shopping Center. Large open-concept eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and 5 burner stove. The master bedroom consists of it's own wing and combines ample closet space with a beautiful master bath. The living room open to a huge balcony/patio with Barbeque and outdoor furniture. Key Features: - 2 BD 2 BA - Fully Furnished - 2 Car Parking Available - 1x King, 1x Queen Comfortable Beds - 24 Hour Doorman Attendant - Large 1,600 square feet floor plan - In Unit Washer / Dryer - Dishwasher / Disposal - Custom Lighting System - High Speed Wifi Available - HD Television - Large, Luxurious Bathrooms Key Terms: - Minimum Lease Term: 1 Year - Utilities Negotiable - Delivered Furnished - No Pets ReLISTO. Property terms or conditions subject to change at any time.



Terms: One year lease