Does 279 Mallorca Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Mallorca Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Mallorca Way have a pool?
No, 279 Mallorca Way does not have a pool.
Does 279 Mallorca Way have accessible units?
No, 279 Mallorca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Mallorca Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Mallorca Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 Mallorca Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 Mallorca Way does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.