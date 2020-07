Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Fantastic top floor 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom cow hollow apartment with an extra space for an office. This unit boasts beautiful stone counters in the kitchen, beautiful hardwood throughout the space, and a nice sized living area. The unit receives a lot of natural light. There is a separate area of the apartment which is perfect for a home office! The building is in a fantastic location and boasts a walk score of 94! you are only 1 block from Union Street and Chestnut is a small walk down the hill. Crissy field and the palace of fine arts are also only a few blocks away as well as the entrance to the presidio. Included: PGE WATER GARBAGE NO SMOKING NO PETS To schedule a viewing please contact Sebastian@Gaetanirealestate.com