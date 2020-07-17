All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2635 Fillmore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2635 Fillmore Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:10 PM

2635 Fillmore Street

2635 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pacific Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2635 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Fillmore Street have any available units?
2635 Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 2635 Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Fillmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2635 Fillmore Street offer parking?
No, 2635 Fillmore Street does not offer parking.
Does 2635 Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Fillmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 2635 Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 2635 Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2635 Fillmore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2635 Fillmore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94132
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Solaire
299 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St
San Francisco, CA 94107
320 Turk Apartments
320 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco