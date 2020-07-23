Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Great, convenient location, cozy apartment - Property Id: 321579



Small one bedroom, in-law, in the quiet Sunset district is available for rent by August 1st.

Close to shopping, transportation and San Francisco State University.



Apartment has laminate floor, open kitchen, access to the beautiful backyard. There are plentiful street parking day or night. Laundry is available on site.



One year lease, good credit history and references required.

Move-in cost is: first month rent $1,850 and Security Deposit $1,850.

Tenant pays PG&E and Water, owner pays for garbage.

Sorry no pets, non-smoker.



If interested, please email with a brief description of yourself, name, place of work or school (if student), your cell phone and work numbers, the best time and day to view the property and etc.



Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2614-38th-ave-san-francisco-ca/321579

No Pets Allowed



