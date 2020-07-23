All apartments in San Francisco
2614 38th Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2614 38th Ave

2614 38th Avenue · (415) 513-3511
Location

2614 38th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116
Parkside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Great, convenient location, cozy apartment - Property Id: 321579

Small one bedroom, in-law, in the quiet Sunset district is available for rent by August 1st.
Close to shopping, transportation and San Francisco State University.

Apartment has laminate floor, open kitchen, access to the beautiful backyard. There are plentiful street parking day or night. Laundry is available on site.

One year lease, good credit history and references required.
Move-in cost is: first month rent $1,850 and Security Deposit $1,850.
Tenant pays PG&E and Water, owner pays for garbage.
Sorry no pets, non-smoker.

If interested, please email with a brief description of yourself, name, place of work or school (if student), your cell phone and work numbers, the best time and day to view the property and etc.

Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2614-38th-ave-san-francisco-ca/321579
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 38th Ave have any available units?
2614 38th Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 38th Ave have?
Some of 2614 38th Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 38th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2614 38th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 38th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2614 38th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2614 38th Ave offer parking?
No, 2614 38th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2614 38th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 38th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 38th Ave have a pool?
No, 2614 38th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2614 38th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2614 38th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 38th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 38th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

